Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that government employees under the sports quota will receive special leave and facilities to continue sports. He spoke at the passing-out parade of 324 CISF sportspersons in Rajasthan.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the Centre has put in place multiple policies to ensure that government employees recruited through the sports quota are granted special leave and necessary facilities to actively participate in sports, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India a global sporting powerhouse.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the passing-out parade of the 7th batch of Head Constable (GD) recruits in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Mandaviya said that sportspersons inducted through the sports quota play a crucial role in the country's long-term sports roadmap. The ceremony, held at the CISF Regional Training Centre in Deoli, marked the passing out of the force's largest-ever sports batch comprising 324 personnel.

Govt Policies to Support Sportsperson Employees

"The target is to make India one of the top five sporting nations in the world, host the 2036 Olympic Games, and during those Games, secure a place among the top ten sporting nations," the minister said.

Mandaviya said that under existing policies, sports quota recruits will be given leave and infrastructure support to compete in sporting events. He added that those interested in professional coaching will also receive institutional backing and opportunities to work as coaches after completing training.

He stressed that sportspersons must continue playing with passion, even while serving the nation in uniform. "You are sportspersons--you must play with passion and continue playing. Several policies have been formulated for you. Under these policies, government employees recruited through the sports quota will be granted leave and facilities to participate in sports. Those wishing to undergo coaching training will receive support and opportunities to work as coaches after training," Mandaviya said.

Minister's Message to New Recruits

Congratulating the new CISF recruits, the minister said he had witnessed the force's discipline and dedication across vital installations, including ports, airports and fertiliser plants. "After 16 weeks of training, you have become part of the CISF. While fulfilling your duty towards national security, sports must remain an integral part of your life," he said.

The minister urged the recruits to bring glory to themselves, the CISF, and the nation by continuing to participate in national and international competitions and aligning their service with the broader sporting goals set by the Prime Minister.

CISF DG on 'Historic' Sports Batch

CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan described the batch as historic, noting that it includes several national and international medal-winning sportspersons inducted under a major sports recruitment drive.

"Today, we are conferring graduation upon 324 newly trained sportspersons. They were selected under the largest-ever sports recruitment drive conducted by the CISF during July-August 2025. This achievement holds a very significant place in the history of the CISF," the DG said.

He said out of these 324 sportspersons, 171 are women, and 153 are men. Among them, 18 athletes are international-level gold medalists, while 56 are national-level gold medal winners.

"This is not merely a numerical achievement; it is clear evidence that the CISF has laid a strong and new foundation in identifying, selecting, and nurturing sporting talent," added Ranjan.

Of the 324 recruits who completed four months of basic training, marks a significant milestone in CISF's efforts to strengthen both security and sports excellence simultaneously. (ANI)