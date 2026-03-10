SpiceJet retimed its Delhi-Kolkata flight and is operating special flights from the Gulf amid the West Asia conflict. The airline, along with Akasa Air, is boosting connectivity to help stranded passengers, including a group from a UAE event.

SpiceJet Adjusts Delhi-Kolkata Flight Schedule

SpiceJet on Tuesday adjusted the flight timings for its flight SG 263, scheduled to fly from Delhi's Terminal 1D to Kolkata Terminal 2 on March 10, shifting the departure to 09:40 AM. In an advisory, SpiceJet said, "Dear Customer, due to operational reasons, your SpiceJet flight SG 263 from Delhi has been revised. Here are the updated details: SG 263, 10 Mar 26, Delhi (Terminal 1D) - Kolkata (Terminal 2), 0940 hrs - 1200 hrs. For flight changes, itinerary updates, web check-in, or flight status, visit https://spicejet.com/SPICEJ/cd. We regret any inconvenience caused."

Airlines Boost Gulf Connectivity Amid West Asia Conflict

Meanwhile, Indian carriers, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, have announced continued and additional flight operations to support passenger travel between India and the Gulf region as airlines adapt to disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict and airspace restrictions in the region. According to a statement issued by the low-cost carrier SpiceJet, it will operate multiple special flights from Dubai to several Indian cities to ensure smoother connectivity for passengers affected by the situation.

Special Flight Rescues Passengers Stranded in UAE

Earlier, A SpiceJet SG 9073 flight from Fujairah, UAE, safely brought passengers back to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capital, New Delhi, on Friday amid rising tensions in West Asia. The passengers, who had travelled to the UAE to attend the Vijay Ratna (VR) award function on February 28, faced significant challenges due to multiple flight cancellations caused by the ongoing conflict in the region. There are 50 VR awardees and some journalists on the flight.

Among the passengers, Vivekanand Hodekar from Karnataka, who was there to attend the award ceremony, said he panicked when his flight was cancelled. He credited Chairman and MD of Vijayanand Roadlines Limited (VRL) Group, Vijay Sankeshwar, for arranging food, shelter, and alternate return flights for all 50 awardees.

A journalist who had gone to Dubai to cover the VR awards also shared his ordeal, saying his flight scheduled for March 1was cancelled, followed by another cancellation for March 3. With Sankeshwar's help, he was finally able to book a SpiceJet flight for March 6.

"My family was waiting for me, and I was very tense. I am happy to have reached home safely," he said. The coordinated efforts ensured the safe return of all passengers despite the uncertainty caused by the conflict in the region. (ANI)