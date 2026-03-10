Amidst the US-Israel-Iran conflict, the Madhya Pradesh government, led by CM Mohan Yadav, is holding a review meeting to assess fuel and food supplies and plan for the potential evacuation of stranded residents from the Middle East.

MP Govt Holds High-Level Review Meeting

The Madhya Pradesh government has stepped up its preparedness in view of the potential impact of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav calling a review meeting to assess the situation and ensure adequate arrangements in the state. According to official information, senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Home Secretary and officials from the Food Supply, Transport and Horticulture Departments, along with other concerned departments will participate in the meeting.

It is suspected that if the tensions in the Middle East continue for a prolonged period, it could lead to fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices and may also affect the supply of LPG and CNG. In view of this, the state government has called the meeting to assess the current fuel stock and review food supply arrangements in the state. Additionally, the meeting will also discuss preparations for assisting and safe evacuation of people who may be stranded due to tension in the Middle East.

24/7 Control Room for MP Residents in Gulf

Earlier on March 4, the Madhya Pradesh government issued a notice stating that a 24*7 control room has been established at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi, in view of the escalating tensions in West Asia.

"In view of the current unprecedented circumstances, the Madhya Pradesh government has established a 24x7 control room at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi, to assist residents of Madhya Pradesh living in Gulf countries," the notice read.

Furthermore, the notice stated that any resident of Madhya Pradesh currently residing in any Gulf country can get assistance through the control room. "Under this, all residents of Madhya Pradesh who have reached Gulf countries for studies, employment, business, tourism, etc. and require any kind of assistance in the current circumstances can contact this control room. With the help of the control room, the Madhya Pradesh government will provide assistance to those concerned by contacting the Government of India and other relevant agencies," the notice added. (ANI)