Speeding Rolls Royce crashes into oil tanker on highway in Haryana, 2 dead

Two people died and four were injured after a Rolls Royce car collided with a truck carrying oil on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, police said. Three people - occupants of the car - were injured and are being treated at a Gurugram hospital.

An oil tanker driver and his assistant were killed along with three other people after the heavy vehicle crashed with a Rolls-Royce near Gurugram on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway.

Those killed in the crash were identified as tanker driver Rampreet and his helper Kuldeep, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The three injured, occupants of the luxury car, were identified as Divya and Tasbir, residents of Chandigarh, and Vikas, a resident of Delhi, police said, adding they are being treated at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

There was a third occupant in the oil tanker, who reportedly survived the collision but suffered from severe injuries.

The oil tanker reportedly overturned as an impact of the collision and the driver and passengers became trapped in it and could not escape and burned to death. According to the police, the car took fire right away after hitting with the tanker. Police reached the spot after getting information about the accident. Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR will be registered after recording the statements of the injured.

“We will take action against the driver of the Rolls Royce,” police said. The report also revealed that the preliminary investigation by police found that the tanker was owned by a private company and was carrying diesel. It was on its way to a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) site to deliver the fuel. The NHAI officials called water tankers to douse the fire, but the Rolls-Royce was already destroyed before they arrived.

