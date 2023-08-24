'Chandrayaan' rings in joy as new parents in Odisha name babies after lunar success

On Wednesday evening, babies were born to Durga Mandal of Talachua village, Joshnyarani Bal of Nilakanthapur, and Bebina Sethi of Angulei village. Among them, Durga's baby is a girl, while the other two are boys.

In the wake of India's triumphant Moon mission, a heartwarming trend has emerged in Odisha's Kendrapara district, where several newborns have been named 'Chandrayaan' by their elated parents to commemorate the achievement. Among these infants, four babies – three boys and a girl – who were welcomed into the world at the Kendrapara district hospital on Wednesday evening, now bear the name 'Chandrayaan'.

For Pravat Mallick, one of the proud fathers, this occasion was doubly special. He shared, "It was a double delight. Our baby was born a few minutes after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. We have decided to name the child after the lunar mission."

In local tradition, naming a baby is typically marked by a puja on the 21st day after birth. Ranu Mallick, Pravat's wife from Aripada village, is also planning to bestow the name 'Chandrayaan' upon their newborn son, thereby aligning him with India's lunar endeavor. She also contemplates options like "Chandra" or "Luna," which reflect the moon's symbolism in their meanings.

"Chandrayaan, however, is a stylish name. We will take a final decision on the 21st day puja," Ranu shared with a smile, showcasing the significance of this unique and heartfelt celebration of India's space achievements.

On Wednesday evening, babies were born to Durga Mandal of Talachua village, Joshnyarani Bal of Nilakanthapur, and Bebina Sethi of Angulei village. Among them, Durga's baby is a girl, while the other two are boys. Anjana Sahoo, the head nurse at Kendrapara government hospital, mentioned, "And, all new mothers are showing keen interest in naming their children after Chandrayaan."

In the past, several children in these villages have been named after cyclones.

Dr. PK Praharaj, the Additional District Medical Officer of the hospital, noted that the parents feel a sense of privilege as their children were born during the country's historic moment. He stated, "They aspire to commemorate India's achievement in the Moon mission by bestowing names upon their newborns inspired by Chandrayaan."