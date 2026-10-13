A man on a bike was struck by a speeding car while crossing the road near Kadaianallur in Tenkasi district. He was thrown into the air and died on the spot.

A life was lost due to carelessness while attempting to cross a road in Tenkasi district. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Kadaianallur.

According to reports, a person attempting to cross the road on a bike was struck by a car speeding by. The impact was so severe that he was flung several feet into the air. He died on the spot.

Witnesses said the car driver did not apply the brakes immediately. Instead, the vehicle dragged the bike for some distance before finally coming to a halt.

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Despite efforts to revive the biker, he could not be saved and passed away at the scene.

The incident highlights the dangers of speeding and the importance of caution at road crossings. Further investigation is underway.