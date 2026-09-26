PM Modi attended a Bhajan Clubbing event in Delhi to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. This emerging cultural trend blends traditional devotional music with the energetic atmosphere of modern live concerts. Featuring contemporary musical arrangements & stage production, the format attracts younger audiences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event in Delhi, drawing attention to a contemporary format that combines traditional devotional music with the atmosphere and energy of a modern concert. The event was held on Friday at a park opposite the BJP headquarters to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Modi was seated in the front row during the programme and was seen clapping along with the performers. He also played a tambourine-like musical instrument while a bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram was being performed. The audience and singers were largely young people, who participated by clapping and singing along.

The event showcased what organisers and participants describe as ‘Bhajan Clubbing’—a modern presentation of devotional music in a concert-style setting. Traditional bhajans and spiritual lyrics are performed with contemporary musical arrangements, amplified sound, stage production and, in some events, electronic or acoustic elements. The format has gained visibility among younger audiences, including members of Gen Z.

After attending the event, Modi shared a post on X featuring the programme and wrote: “Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi. Spectacular!”

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The post was accompanied by a video from the event.

‘Bhajan Clubbing’ has emerged as a newer cultural format in several Indian cities, bringing devotional singing into settings that resemble live music concerts. Unlike conventional club environments, these gatherings are presented as alcohol-free events centred on bhajans, chanting and collective participation.

The Delhi programme also placed the trend alongside the commemoration of Deendayal Upadhyaya. Upadhyaya, a prominent Jana Sangh leader, is associated with the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’, which focuses on the upliftment of disadvantaged sections of society.

The event has consequently brought renewed attention to how traditional devotional music is being presented to younger audiences through contemporary formats.