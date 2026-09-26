Sivakasi's firecracker units ramp up for Diwali but face a 25% production drop. Manufacturers cite labour shortages and regulatory curbs like 'green crackers' as key issues, impacting the livelihoods of thousands who depend solely on this industry.

Firecracker units in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi have stepped up operations ahead of Diwali to meet rising orders from across the country. The manufacturers and workers report a decline in production due to a shortage of labour and regulatory restrictions. The firecracker industry remains a major source of livelihood for families in and around Sivakasi, with workers saying there are limited alternative employment opportunities in the surrounding villages.

Production Hit by Labour Shortage

Kannan, a manager at Udhayraj Fireworks who has been working at the factory for 10 years, said around 70 to 75 people are currently employed at the unit and that the fireworks business has been a source of livelihood for generations in the area. “Compared to last year, production has dropped by 25 per cent. Prices have gone up and, mainly, we have a huge worker shortage,” Kannan said.

He said the factory earlier employed around 100 to 120 workers, but the workforce has now declined significantly as other factories have opened in nearby areas. Kannan said the unit receives orders for a range of products, including pots, wheels, fancy items, multi-shot and single-shot fireworks and other cracker items. He added that while orders from the northern parts of the country have provided good exposure, the overall orders remain lower compared to last year.

Workers Plead for Support Amid Slowdown

Muthulakshmi, who has been working in the industry for 22 years, said the slowdown in work has affected families that depend entirely on the sector. “This is our livelihood; we depend entirely on this. We don’t have any other work in and around the village. This is our only job,” she said, seeking support to revive production.

She said the reduced pace of work has affected household expenses, including food and children’s education. “Diwali is approaching, but the work isn’t going fast. It’s moving slowly. We can only earn more if we work fast. If the business does well, we can get our salary and bonus,” Muthulakshmi said. She added that around 150 people depend on the work at her unit and urged the authorities to look into their concerns.

Impact of Green Crackers and Restrictions

Another worker, Nagraj, said the introduction of green crackers and restrictions on the time during which fireworks can be burst have affected production and employment in the industry. “Now the government has introduced 'green crackers'. Since that was introduced, our production has dropped a lot. Because of this drop, we aren't getting enough work. They gave a time limit. They said it can only be burst for two hours. If they provide that time, it would be really helpful for us. Our production would improve. We would get our salaries. Work has decreased a lot because of this. So right now we are really struggling. It would be great if the government gave us more time,” Nagraj said.

Nagraj said the fireworks business has been the only source of employment for many families in the area for decades. “For 30 years now, we’ve only known this and we’re still doing it. This business is our life,” he said, seeking government support to ensure adequate work and income.

Murugeswari, another worker, said business has been slow in recent times and production has declined, although activity has started picking up with the approaching Diwali season. “Ever since they introduced green crackers, our business has kind of taken a hit. Right now, with the Diwali season going on, work is picking up a bit. But on other days, it’s still pretty slow,” she said, calling for government support for the industry.

The workers said that with Diwali approaching, a sustained increase in production would be important for both manufacturers and the large number of families dependent on the firecracker industry for their livelihood. (ANI)