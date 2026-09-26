Coimbatore Police booked Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) members for threatening doctors at a government hospital. The incident followed the treatment of a 5-year-old boy who was injured in a leopard attack in Valparai, leading to a police case.

Coimbatore Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) office-bearers who allegedly threatened doctors at the Valparai Government Hospital, police said on Saturday.

Leopard Attacks 5-Year-Old

According to police, a five-year-old boy, identified as Deekshithan from the Upper Paralai Estate area of Valparai in Coimbatore district, was seriously injured in a leopard attack on the evening of September 24. The boy was provided first aid at the Valparai Government Hospital and subsequently referred to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for further treatment.

Confrontation at Hospital

Police said that later that night, Valparai TVK town secretary Andrews, along with around 20 others, went to the government hospital and allegedly entered into an argument with on-duty doctors Rajasekar and Madhupriya. The group allegedly questioned the doctors regarding the treatment provided to the injured boy and threatened them, besides allegedly preventing them from carrying out their duties.

Case Filed Under Doctors Protection Act

Based on a complaint lodged by Dr Rajasekar, Valparai Police registered a case under six sections, including provisions relating to threatening a government servant and the Doctors Protection Act, police said. Further investigation is underway.