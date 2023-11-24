Special Offer: Kochi metro to provide 50 per cent discount on ticket fare during ISL; Read

The Kochi Metro will roll out special offer on ticket prices from JLN Stadium as Indian Super League matches will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 25

Kochi: The Kochi Metro will roll out additional services from JLN Stadium as Indian Super League matches will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 25. The last train service from JLN Stadium Metro Station to Aluva side and SN Junction will be at 11.30 p.m. There will be a 50 percent discount on the ticket price from 10 pm onward.

Football fans attending the match via metro are encouraged to purchase return tickets in advance to bypass ticket queues. The visitors can enter the stadium area from inside the JLN metro station without crossing the road. The public and football fans returning from watching the match can avail the metro service. Special arrangements have been prepared at the station to manage congestion.

Travelers can use the Pay and Park facility at Kochi Metro stations to avoid traffic jams in the city. People coming from Thrissur and Malappuram can park their buses and cars at the Aluva Metro Station parking lot and then travel to the stadium by metro. Aluva station has the facility to park 50 cars and 10 buses at a time.

Those who are arriving through Paravur and Kodungallur can park vehicles at the Edappally Metro Station and proceed to JLN Stadium Station via Metro. Edapally offers parking for 15 buses and 30 cars. Visitors from Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram can access the stadium by taking the Kochi Metro from Vyttila. Those arriving from the Kottayam and Idukki regions can utilize the metro service from SN Junction and Vadakkekotta stations for their convenience.