BJP MLAs protested in Belagavi against the Karnataka govt over farmers' issues, including lack of proper price fixation for sugarcane and maize. Leaders demanded immediate resolution and accused the state of failing to provide flood relief.

BJP Protests for Farmer Rights

BJP MLAs on Tuesday held a protest against the Karnataka state government to highlight the farmers' concerns in the Suvarna Soudha. Karnataka Legislative Council LOP and BJP Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, during the protest, stated that the party members stand with the farmers, demanding immediate resolutions. "This is the farmers' problem...With sugarcane farmers, there is a problem...Even the maize growers face problems...Price fixations are not being done properly...This government is not doing well, so farmers are becoming very angry...We are supporting them and demanding that their problems be resolved immediately..." he said.

'Stop Blaming Centre': BJP to State Govt

Responding to the claims about the Central Government not supporting the state government, he affirmed that the centre has extended support in a timely manner, but the state government is constantly spreading lies. "This is totally a false statement...We have given everything but they are telling lies...Sitting in Bangalore, simply writing love letters to the Central Government will not work out...You are the government, don't blame others...Go to Delhi, sit there, and if you want anything from them, you bring it...Why are you saying we are helpless right now?" he remarked.

'Congress is Tipu Sultan party'

Speaking on the state government's push to celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanti, he said, "Congress is Tipu Sultan party only, why do they want to celebrate this? There are many other issues in the state, and they must be discussed." "Our next step will be to go to the Vidhaan Soudha and gherao them (state government)," he added.

Unpaid Flood Compensation a Key Issue

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, who was also present during the protest, highlighted that the farmers still haven't received the compensation for ruined crops due to statewide floods from the state government. "Farmers faced issues as heavy rainfall and floods damaged the crops; however, they still haven't received compensation for it from the state government in their bank accounts...When the BJP government administered the state, we used to send the money into the bank accounts of affected individuals within 24 hours..." she stated.

The Bhartiya Janata Party workers held a protest against the state government to highlight and address these farmer issues today. (ANI)