Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said flight operations are stabilising fast, with IndiGo's daily flights recovering to 1,800. He added that airports are not crowded and DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo for the disruption.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday said that the flight operations were stabilising fast with airports reporting no "crowding or distress". He said that the safety in Civil Aviation remains non-negotiable.

Naidu while speaking in the Lok Sabha said that IndiGo operated 1,800 flights yesterday, compared with merely 706 on December 5, suggesting the situation was expected to improve. "I would like to inform the House that the disruption caused by IndiGo's operational failures is now rapidly stabilising. IndiGo's daily flight count, which had fallen drastically to 706 on December 5, recovered to 1,800 yesterday and is expected to rise further today. All other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country. The airports are reporting normal conditions, without crowding or distress. Refunds, baggage tracing, and passenger's support measures remain under supervision by the Ministry," Naidu said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Accountability and Passenger Convenience

He said that the Civil Aviation Ministry was committed to providing convenience to passengers. "Operations are stabilising fast, safety remains fully in force, IndiGo is being held accountable, passengers' convenience and dignity are being protected, and long-term measures are underway to take India's aviation sector more passenger-centric," Naidu added.

DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice to IndiGo

The Minister said that the government was ensuring accountability as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership. He assured that strict action, as per the aircraft rules and act, will be taken against the culprits. "At the same time, accountability will be ensured. DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action, as empowered under the aircraft rules and act, will be taken. No airline will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures and non-compliance with statutory provisions," Naidu said.

Safety Remains 'Non-Negotiable'

He said the revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms were being implemented for passenger safety, which is non-negotiable. "Safety in Civil Aviation is non-negotiable. India is a member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and remains committed to the highest global standards of safety. Revised flight duty time limitation, designed to prevent pilot fatigue, is being implemented. These reforms are essentially for passenger safety," Naidu said.

IndiGo's 'Rostering Disruptions' Blamed

The Minister revealed that IndiGo's "internal rostering disruptions" led to large-scale flight cancellations, affecting thousands of passengers. He said that IndiGo had earlier assured compliance with the FDTL norms. "DGCA adopted a phased-wise implementation plan in consultation with all the stakeholders. Phase 1 from July 2025, Phase 2 from November 1. Indigo had assured compliance with these norms and confirmed its preparedness to undertake its winter schedule. Despite this, prima facie it was observed that internal rostering disruptions led to large-scale cancellations, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers," Naidu said. (ANI)