Congress MP Jairam Ramesh honors former ISRO chief Satish Dhawan, praising his legendary leadership, mentorship, and foundational contributions to India's space programme following the release of a new biography detailing his life and work.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday recalled the contributions of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Satish Dhawan to India's space programme, following the publication of a book documenting his life and work, describing his 12-year tenure at the helm of the organisation as legendary. The book, Innovating for the Nation: Satish Dhawan and the Making of India's Space Programme, authored by S. Chandrashekar and Y. S. Rajan, was published on November 23, 2026. Ramesh said two of Dhawan's early mentees, who went on to become distinguished ISRO alumni, had brought out a much-needed account of the former space chief's life and monumental contributions. In a post on X, Ramesh traced the evolution of India's space programme, recalling that it first took shape in February 1962 with the establishment of the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR). He said the initiative was the brainchild of Vikram Sarabhai, with the encouragement of Homi Bhabha and then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. India’s hugely succesful space programme was first given shape in Feb 1962 with the creation with the Indian National Committee for Space Research(INCOSPAR). This was the brainchild of Vikram Sarabhai with the encouragement of Homi Bhabha and Jawaharlal Nehru. Thereafter ISRO was established in Aug 1969 with Sarabhai continuing to provide inspirational leadership till his sad and sudden demise in Dec 1971. In Feb 1972 PN Haksar persuaded Indira Gandhi to lure Satish Dhawan back from Caltech in the US where he was on a sabbatical to lead ISRO. Dhawan who had been Director of the Indian Institute of Science at Bangalore (as it was called then) since 1962 agreed on the condition that he be allowed to function from that city itself and also that he be allowed to hold his position at the IISc. Those terms were accepted readily by the Prime Minister and it was to greatly influence the growth of what was later to become the hub of science and technology in India. Dhawan with degrees in science, mathematics and engineering (apart from in English Literature as well) was an academic and researcher at heart but he turned out to be truly a phenomenon as institution-builder, administrator, manager and mentor. He famously took the responsibility for the failure of India’s first satellite launch vehicle in August 1979 that had left its project manager APJ Abdul Kalam disconsolate. But when the launch was successful in July 1980 he gave full prominence and credit to Kalam and his team. India’s former President never tired in repeating this lesson in leadership. Dhawan was Chairman of ISRO till September 1984 and then provided a second lesson in leadership: he was a mentor who did not turn out to be a tormentor of his successors. He knew when and how to exit and stay exited. After retirement, he remained a father figure. He pursued his diverse interests but also guided doctoral students the last of whom was Dr. K. Radhakrishnan who was Chairman of ISRO during 2009-15. His final work was a delightful and detailed essay called Bird Flight which has remained classic. Incidentally, across Sriharihota where the Satish Dhawan Space Centre is located is the Pulicat lake which is the home of greater flamingos, pelicans, storks and herons. Dhawan’s 12-year tenure at ISRO has become legendary. Many considered him as their guru all their lives including one person who later became very famous in an entirely different arena—TN Seshan! At last Satish Dhawan has now become the subject of a serious and full-fledged biography. Two of his early mentees themselves distinguished ISRO alumni have just come out with a very fine and much-needed book on this most iconic of men and his monumental contributions. He deserves to be recalled in this manner and more. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 25, 2026 "Thereafter ISRO was established in Aug 1969 with Sarabhai continuing to provide inspirational leadership till his sad and sudden demise in Dec 1971," Ramesh said. He further recalled that in February 1972, P N Haksar persuaded then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to bring Dhawan back from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the United States, where he was on a sabbatical, to lead ISRO. Dhawan, who had been the Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore since 1962, agreed to take charge of ISRO on the condition that he would be allowed to function from the city and retain his position at IISc. Ramesh said both conditions were readily accepted by Indira Gandhi, a decision that significantly influenced the growth of what later emerged as a major hub of science and technology in India. Describing Dhawan's leadership qualities, Ramesh said that although he was an academic and researcher at heart, with degrees in science, mathematics, engineering and English literature, he proved to be an exceptional institution-builder, administrator, manager and mentor. Recalling the failure of India's first satellite launch vehicle in August 1979, Ramesh highlighted Dhawan's approach to leadership, saying he took responsibility for the unsuccessful launch, which had left its project manager, APJ Abdul Kalam, disconsolate. However, when the launch succeeded in July 1980, Dhawan gave full prominence and credit to Kalam and his team. Ramesh said India's former President never tired of repeating this lesson in leadership. Dhawan served as ISRO chairman until September 1984. Ramesh said he provided another lesson in leadership after stepping down, by ensuring that he remained a mentor to his successors rather than interfering in their work. "Dhawan was Chairman of ISRO till September 1984 and then provided a second lesson in leadership: he was a mentor who did not turn out to be a tormentor of his successors. He knew when and how to exit and stay exited," Ramesh said. He added that Dhawan remained a father figure after retirement, pursued his diverse interests and continued guiding doctoral students. His last doctoral student was K. Radhakrishnan, who later served as ISRO chairman from 2009 to 2015. Ramesh also recalled Dhawan's interest in bird flight, saying his final work was a detailed essay titled Bird Flight, which has remained a classic. He pointed to the natural surroundings of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, noting that the Pulicat Lake, located across from the space centre, is home to greater flamingos, pelicans, storks and herons. Highlighting Dhawan's influence beyond the space programme, Ramesh said his 12-year tenure at ISRO had become legendary and that many people considered him their guru throughout their lives. Among them was T N Seshan, who later became famous in an entirely different arena. "Dhawan's 12-year tenure at ISRO has become legendary. Many considered him their guru all their lives, including one person who later became very famous in an entirely different arena—TN Seshan!" he said. Concluding his post, Ramesh welcomed the publication of the biography, describing it as a fitting recognition of Dhawan's contribution to India's scientific and institutional development. "At last Satish Dhawan has now become the subject of a serious and full-fledged biography. Two of his early mentees, themselves distinguished ISRO alumni, have just come out with a very fine and much-needed book on this most iconic of men and his monumental contributions. He deserves to be recalled in this manner and more," Ramesh said. (ANI)