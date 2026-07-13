The BJP served a legal notice on Omar Abdullah over his 'poaching' allegations, demanding he withdraw his remarks and issue an apology within seven days, failing which the party would initiate civil and criminal proceedings for defamation.

BJP Issues Legal Notice for 'Defamatory' Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday served a legal notice on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his allegations that BJP leaders had offered money and ministerial positions to National Conference (NC) MLAs to switch sides, demanding that he withdraw the remarks and issue an unconditional public apology within seven days.

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The legal notice, issued by advocate Parimoksh Seth on behalf of BJP Jammu and Kashmir through its president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Paul Sharma, termed Abdullah's allegations "false, baseless and defamatory." According to the notice, Omar Abdullah, while addressing a convention in Srinagar on July 11, alleged that BJP office-bearers had approached National Conference MLAs from the Jammu region with offers of Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial berth and restoration of statehood in exchange for joining the BJP. It also referred to his allegation that a senior BJP functionary, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, had offered bribes to NC legislators.

Demands Apology, Threatens Rs 100 Crore Lawsuit

The notice states that the allegations are "entirely untrue, malicious and without any factual basis" and have harmed the BJP's reputation. It demands that Abdullah withdraw the allegations in writing, issue an unconditional public apology within seven days, refrain from making or circulating any further defamatory statements against the BJP, and immediately cease repeating such allegations. The notice further states that failure to comply would result in civil and criminal proceedings, including a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 100 crore. "In the event of your failure to comply with the above demands within the stipulated period, my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate civil as well as criminal proceedings against you before the competent court, including proceedings for damages to the tune of Rs 100 Crores (Hundred crores) for defamation and filling of Criminal proceeding for defamation, and any other remedies available under law, entirely at your own risk and responsibility as to costs and consequences," it read.

Party Spokesperson Reacts

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said Omar Abdullah had levelled "serious and false" allegations against the party. "Even in today's statement, Omar Sahab has lied and levelled a very serious and false allegation against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Against the lies spoken by Omar Sahab, we have sent him a legal notice today and will file a defamation case if he does not offer an unconditional apology to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP within seven days," Thakur told ANI.

Background of Abdullah's Allegations

The development comes after Omar Abdullah, while addressing a National Conference rally on Sunday ahead of the party's proposed "Delhi Chalo" protest, alleged that the BJP had attempted to lure one of his party's MLAs with an offer of Rs 20-30 crore and a ministerial berth to switch sides. He also accused the BJP of engineering splits in political parties in states where it failed to secure a majority.

Abdullah reiterated that restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was a promise made by the BJP and said it should not be viewed as a favour to the people of the Union Territory. He questioned when the "appropriate time" for restoring statehood would come, referring to repeated assurances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Centre bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Supreme Court, while upholding the abrogation of Article 370 in 2023, recorded the Centre's submission that statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be restored at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the National Conference has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20 to press for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)