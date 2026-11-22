SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq plays down reports of friction between SP and Congress regarding seat-sharing, expressing optimism that negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be resolved smoothly within the INDIA bloc.

SP Downplays Alliance Friction As Seat Sharing Talks For 2027 Begin

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Downplaying reports of friction between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over alliance formulas, SP Lok Sabha MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq on Sunday said hard bargaining is a natural part of seat-sharing negotiations and expressed confidence that the matter will be settled smoothly well before the elections. Speaking to ANI regarding the ongoing deliberations within the INDIA bloc, the Sambhal parliamentarian maintained that discussions are proceeding normally between the two regional allies. "We have no issues. Naturally, when seat-sharing is being discussed, some bargaining is bound to take place... Only time will tell what is eventually decided. There is still some time before the elections. We hope that this matter will be resolved well in time," Barq said.

The remarks come after SP on Sunday announced the formation of a committee to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with the INDIA alliance for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. In a post on X, the party said its National President has constituted the panel comprising National General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav, State President Shyamlal Pal, and MPs Rajeev Rai and Iqra Choudhary. "The Hon. National President has constituted the following committee on behalf of the SP to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with the INDIA alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections (2027)," the party stated in its post, naming the senior party leaders and parliamentarians to the negotiating panel.

The SP and the Congress are set to hold a two-day meeting in the national capital starting tomorrow to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said here on Sunday. According to sources, this will be the first meeting between the two parties regarding the upcoming state Assembly polls, and deliberations in Delhi will continue for two days on November 23 and 24. Senior leaders from both SP and the Congress are expected to attend the talks, which will primarily focus on seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly elections, sources added.

The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. A look at their past electoral figures highlights the stakes for both parties. In the 2022 Assembly Elections (Contested Separately): The SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Contested in Alliance): Operating under the INDIA bloc banner, the coalition yielded a strong turnaround. The SP secured 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won 6 of the 17 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)