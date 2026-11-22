Tamil Nadu Minister Srinivasan Ramesh reviewed arrangements at Arunachaleswarar Temple for the Karthigai Deepam festival. With 50 lakh devotees expected, authorities have deployed extensive security, transport, and medical facilities.

Minister Inspects Arunachaleswarar Temple for Karthigai Deepam Prep

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Srinivasan Ramesh on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai to review preparations for the upcoming Karthigai Deepam festival, which is expected to draw more than 50 lakh devotees.

The Minister inspected the arrangements in the presence of senior government officials, including the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Secretary and Tiruvannamalai District Collector Vandana Garg. Entering the temple through the Ammani Amman Gopuram, Srinivasan Ramesh reviewed the arrangements for managing devotees' queues, the police control room and other key facilities within the temple premises. He is also scheduled to inspect temporary bus terminals and parking facilities established along the Girivalam route.

The Karthigai Deepam festival commenced on November 15 with the ceremonial flag hoisting. The seventh-day wooden chariot procession carrying the Panchamoorthis was also held as part of the celebrations. The main Deepam events will take place on November 24. Bharani Deepam will be lit inside the temple at 4 a.m., followed by the lighting of the Maha Deepam atop the 2,668-foot Annamalai Hill at 6 p.m.

With more than 50 lakh devotees expected from across the country and overseas, the district administration, police, municipal corporation and temple authorities have intensified preparations to ensure crowd management, security and essential facilities. Around 15,500 police personnel, including five Deputy Inspectors General of Police and 42 Superintendents of Police, will be deployed under the leadership of North Zone Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinabu. As part of the security arrangements, 1,108 surveillance cameras, including AI-enabled and facial recognition cameras, have been installed at the temple, Mada Streets, Girivalam route and other crowded locations. Temporary bus terminals have been established at 26 locations within the municipal corporation limits, while parking facilities are being arranged at 155 locations. Drinking water and toilet facilities are also being provided for devotees. Additionally, LED information screens have been installed at more than 20 locations. The arrangements also include 200 mobile phone towers, 65 surveillance towers, 80 'May I Help You' assistance booths and purified drinking water facilities at 242 locations The Health Department has arranged special medical camps at 120 locations, including the temple premises and the Girivalam route, to handle medical emergencies. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate 10,644 special buses to Tiruvannamalai, including 500 additional services for devotees travelling from neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Southern Railway has also announced 32 additional special trains, apart from the 18 trains already scheduled, to handle the expected passenger rush during the festival. (ANI)