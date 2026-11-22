Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated India's fuel prices rose only 7% compared to global 50-70% spikes, crediting central excise duty cuts and the support of oil marketing companies for keeping consumer costs stable despite global challenges.

Hardeep Puri Credits Policy for India's Stable Petrol Diesel Prices

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said petrol and diesel prices in India increased by only 7 per cent over a four-year reference period, compared to a 50-70 per cent surge elsewhere in the world. He attributed the difference to three central excise duty cuts and the role played by oil marketing companies.

Explaining the Centre’s measures to contain fuel prices, Puri said the central excise duty had been reduced three times since November 2021, adding that prices in India had actually decreased over the four-year reference period. “India is a unique case globally. Thanks to the Prime Minister’s hands-on policy, the central excise duty has been reduced three times: in November 2021, May 2022, and on March 10, 2026. Prices did not rise. In fact, if you look at a four-year reference period, prices in India have actually decreased. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the world, petrol and diesel prices surged by 50–70%, whereas in India, they increased by only 7%,” Puri told reporters here.

He attributed the difference in fuel price trends to the three excise duty reductions by the Centre and the role of oil marketing companies, which he said absorbed significant losses rather than passing on the entire burden to consumers. “This is because the central government reduced excise duty three times, and our oil marketing companies such as BPCL, IOCL, and HPCL acted as responsible corporate citizens. They absorbed significant losses and operated at a deficit,” he said.

The Union Minister also rejected allegations of an LPG shortage, alleging that domestic LPG production had been increased from 34,000 metric tonnes per day to 55,000 metric tonnes per day, with supplies remaining uninterrupted across all 1,07,000 retail outlets.

He, however, said challenges remained due to ongoing international conflicts and geopolitical tensions, expressing hope that the situation would ease and crude oil prices would decline.

Additionally, Puri inspected a fuel pump while travelling from Indore to Ujjain and met with veteran BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan, praising her decades-long public service and contribution to women’s empowerment.