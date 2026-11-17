Samajwadi Party and Congress have begun formal seat-sharing discussions for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, planning committee meetings to finalize strategies as major political parties accelerate their poll preparations.

SP and Congress Initiate Seat-Sharing Talks for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Elections

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai on Tuesday said his party and the Congress will constitute committees to discuss seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with proposed committee meetings scheduled from November 23 to 25. Rai said formal discussions between the top leadership of the SP and Congress on seat-sharing began on Monday Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "Formal discussions began yesterday between top leaders of both parties. Both parties will form their committee. The committee meeting is proposed to be held on the 23rd, 24th and 25th."

The discussions come amid growing political activity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the SP preparing for a crucial electoral contest, while the Congress is also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats and is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in the upcoming elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed confidence ahead of the electoral battle, reiterating his "80-20" prediction during an event in October following the Rajya Sabha elections. He said the Rajya Sabha elections in the state had set the tone for the 2027 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has shifted his focus to Ayodhya, promising to transform the city into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power. His proposals include transparent management of the Ram Mandir, world-class infrastructure, revival of the local economy and a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in the temple town. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has also stepped up preparations for the elections. She had earlier chaired a meeting of party office-bearers and district presidents in Lucknow to review organisational preparations and discuss strategies for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)