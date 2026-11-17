Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Karnataka Congress government for misusing tax funds on party workers and guarantee schemes, alleging that development is stalled while the public suffers from price hikes and severe drought conditions.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Slams Karnataka Congress Government

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that public tax money is being misused to nurture party workers and create an illusion of guarantee schemes, while development has become a mirage. Speaking to the media at Mysuru airport, Kumaraswamy said farmers are paying taxes with great difficulty. The government, after giving guarantees, is imposing tax upon tax and burdening the public with uncontrolled price hikes.

"This money is being spent by the Congress government as it pleases," he said. He said people of the State are facing a very bad situation and development works have completely stalled. Taxpayers' money is being wasted everywhere. "What was the need to announce Rs 10 lakh grant each to Bharat Jodo Sanghas at every panchayat and ward level for Congress workers?" he asked.

Kumaraswamy said, "The State is facing severe drought. In many areas, people and cattle are not even getting drinking water, and there is a scarcity of fodder. Looking at the government's functioning, it is clear that it has no money. But money is being collected by looting people to feed workers."

"Even when MLAs demand money for development works like roads, drinking water and drains, the government is not giving. But the government has money to give to Bharat Jodo Sanghas! What a paradox," he added. He alleged that around Rs 1,000 crore is being wasted on Bharat Jodo Sanghas.