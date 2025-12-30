A South Korean vlogger says “I hate India” after facing scams, harassment and stalking during her trip. A viral video of her crying has sparked a debate on tourist safety, hospitality and women’s security.

Travel is as personal as it gets. Two people can step into the same city, walk the same streets, and still come away with completely different stories. In a country as vast and layered as India, those stories can be beautiful — or deeply unsettling.

Recently, a South Korean travel vlogger’s experience fell into the latter category. In a video shared on social media, she summed up her feelings with three striking words: “I hate India.” And behind that anguished declaration lay a series of incidents that left her shaken, fearful, and heartbroken during what was meant to be an adventure.

Followed, Harassed — And Pushed

The video was posted on X by a handle known as Dark Passenger or Dex. It shows the vlogger walking down an ordinary Indian street — until two teenage boys begin following her. Moments later, one boy shoves the other into her. The reason? She had refused to take a selfie with them.

A voice-over in the video narrates what viewers don’t immediately see: a journey marred by scams, stalking, and harassment. At one point, she is even involved in a car accident.

Her voice cracks as she describes what her days became: fear of auto-rickshaw drivers, unease around men on the streets, an anxiety that never really left. At one point, she confesses:

“My trip to India turned into a nightmare.”

The most heartbreaking moment comes toward the end of the video. Seated on the back of a bike taxi, she is visibly crying. The driver gently asks, “Madam, are you crying?”

Her reply is raw and unfiltered:

“Yes, I am crying. I hate India!”

Internet Reactions: Shock, Guilt, and Pain

The video has been viewed nearly 175,000 times, and the reactions have been intense. Many Indian viewers didn’t rush to defend the country. Instead, they expressed a mix of sorrow, shame, and self-reflection.

One user wrote: “How far will you go to defend your country? Deep down, we know this is the reality. What image are we sending to the world?”

Another viewer shared that his Malaysian friend — also a woman — left India after a month “with so much hatred” because of similar experiences. Others simply apologised, saying they felt terrible that a guest had gone through such trauma.

A Counterpoint: ‘,South Korea, Is Not Much Better’

The discussion didn’t stop at India. One viewer pointed out that racism and mistreatment are not unique to one nation, alleging that many South Koreans look down on brown-skinned people. To support the claim, he shared a video of racial abuse he said he faced in South Korea.

But Dex — the account that shared the original video — responded firmly. While acknowledging the issue, he made one thing clear: this cannot be used as a justification for harassment or assault against women.

Beyond Borders — A Question of Safety and Respect

This story isn’t just about one tourist or one country. It reflects a universal truth: women travellers often carry an extra layer of vulnerability with them. When their boundaries are crossed — whether through harassment, scams, or intimidation — the psychological impact can linger long after the trip ends.

India is also a place where millions of travellers report generosity, warmth, and unforgettable hospitality. But when even one woman leaves saying “I hate India,” it forces a difficult — but necessary — question: Are we doing enough to make sure our guests feel safe?

Because for most travellers, memories become the country. And sometimes, those memories can hurt.