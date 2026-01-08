Delhi Minister Ashish Sood slammed AAP's Atishi for alleged disrespectful remarks on a Sikh Guru, demanding her membership be cancelled. Sood accused her of politicizing the issue while AAP claims the video evidence is manipulated.

BJP Demands Apology, Membership Cancellation

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday criticised Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi's allegedly disrespectful remarks about Guru Tegh Bahadur, asking the party to cancel her membership and offer an immediate apology.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an official statement, Sood said that Atishi should have apologised for the controversy instead of "running away from the house and politicising the issue".

"Instead of making allegations, Atishi should have come to the House and clarified what exactly she said that led to this controversy, especially when both the ruling party and the opposition were unanimously speaking about respecting Gurus. In our society, it is believed that if a mistake is made and one apologises, the person becomes greater," he said.

"Had there been any lapse on her part and had she apologised, the entire country would have forgiven her. But instead, running away from the House, politicising the issue, and calling the official video of the House property false is extremely unfortunate," he added.

Sood also launched an attack on AAP, demanding a public apology for the alleged disrespect to the Gurus, reiterating the BJP's ask to cancel her membership. He said, "I want to state clearly that this stubbornness is not limited to Atishi alone, but reflects the working style of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. For insulting Gurus, Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party, and their entire team should publicly apologise to the nation. Yesterday, on behalf of all our ministers and the legislative party, we demanded the cancellation of Atishi's membership."

Further calling her behaviour "defiant", Sood asserted that the record of the remark should not have been termed false. "The Speaker himself read out the verbatim record in the House. When the Speaker reads it out officially, how can it be termed false? This is what is called "stealing and then acting defiant," he stated.

Sood on Speaker's Action and Legal Recourse

Additionally, Sood informed that the Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, has referred the matter to the Privileges Committee and ordered examination of the video for "appropriate action."

"On the request of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, the Speaker has extended the House proceedings by one day. At the same time, breaking the deadlock, he has referred the matter to the Privileges Committee and ordered a forensic examination of the video, so that the opposition cannot conspire to defame constitutional institutions," Sood informed.

Furthermore, Sood stated that the BJP will consider all plausible legal options until the AAP takes the required measures. "Whatever happened is before everyone. The video is available; it was on live feed, and the media has witnessed it. We have not left any legal option unexercised, and we will not leave any legal course unpursued in the future either," Sood claimed.

"Calling the video false instead of apologizing, hiding one's face from the House, and then the Aam Aadmi Party trying to escape by drawing a curtain over the issue is unacceptable. Our struggle will continue until an apology is tendered and the membership is cancelled," he added.

Questioning AAP's dismissal of the issue, Sood asked the party to be more accountable for their actions. "Why did the Aam Aadmi Party not speak yesterday when the video was live, instead of issuing statements after two days? Now to claim that "nothing happened at all" is an insult to both the people and the House. The Aam Aadmi Party must give up its obstinacy and immediately apologise," Sood asserted.

Additionally, he asked the AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, to make Atishi apologise for her actions, adding that the party has crossed all limits. "Even now, through you, I want to say to Arvind Kejriwal that if any comment has been made by his leaders, they should apologize. The arrogance of Arvind Kejriwal and his party has crossed all limits. Therefore, I request that even now they still have an opportunity to apologize immediately, apologize to the people of Delhi and to the nation," Soon said.

The Minister concluded his statement by condemning AAP for disregarding parliamentary norms, adding that once the matter is resolved, a longstanding discussion on pollution will take place. "It is my belief that the opposition has a habit of disregarding all parliamentary norms and questioning every constitutional institution. Now, after this, the path will be clear for discussion on pollution," he stated.

Assembly in Uproar, AAP Hits Back

Earlier today, the Delhi Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP MLAs protested against AAP over alleged remarks by LoP Atishi on a Sikh Guru.Then AAP MLAs entered the Assembly carrying posters and chanting slogans, demanding the resignation of Kapil Mishra. Amidst the uproar, the assembly proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes. The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly commenced on January 5 (Monday) and will continue until January 8.

AAP Alleges Video Manipulation

AAP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Mukesh Ahlawat wrote to Speaker Vijendra Gupta regarding allegations against Atishi and the circulation of videos related to the matter.

In his letter, Ahlawat stated, "The video tweeted by Kapil Mishra is not part of the official record of the Assembly, which raises serious concerns about how he obtained the video footage. Even in the footage tweeted by him, it is clear that LoP Atishi is saying, "Then please conduct the discussion. Why have you been running away since morning? You are saying, 'respect dogs, respect dogs.' Hon'ble Speaker, please allow a discussion on this matter."The Aam Aadmi Party legislative party has demanded that the full footage from the Assembly cameras be provided, in which the statement by LoP Atishi is clearly visible and audible. Further, it called for the cancellation of the Delhi Assembly membership of Kapil Mishra for circulating false videos. Suspension for six months of all other MLAs who circulated a manipulated video along with a false transcription. (ANI)