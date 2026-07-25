Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviewed the rain situation as heavy rainfall is forecast for North Gujarat. NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed. Relief efforts have started in South Gujarat, with cash doles being distributed to affected families.

CM reviews rain situation, North Gujarat on high alert

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) late on Saturday evening to review the prevailing rain situation across Gujarat, as per the release. Accompanied by Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Dr Jayanti Ravi, and Relief Commissioner Gaurang Makwana, the Chief Minister assessed the rainfall situation and preparedness measures in districts across the state.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the review, officials informed the Chief Minister that widespread heavy rainfall is likely over the next 24 hours in Patan, Mehsana, Vav-Tharad, and Banaskantha districts of North Gujarat. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in these districts to assist the local administration. The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to remain on high alert and ensure all necessary precautionary measures are in place.

Relief efforts begin in South Gujarat

With the intensity of rainfall easing in South Gujarat, the focus has now shifted to relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected districts. The release stated that the distribution of cash doles to affected families has begun, and household assistance will also be disbursed at the earliest.

Damage assessment and state-wide impact

According to preliminary estimates received by the SEOC, the recent rains have resulted in the deaths of 308 livestock animals across the state. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to immediately undertake sanitation drives, public health measures, and damage assessment surveys as soon as floodwaters recede.

The Relief Commissioner informed the meeting that, compared with the average rainfall recorded in July 2025, the districts have already received significantly higher rainfall this month. Valsad has recorded 93 per cent of its July 2025 average, Navsari 97 per cent, Dang 71 per cent, Surat 81 per cent, Ahmedabad 66 per cent and Amreli 63 per cent.

Officials further informed the meeting that the state's reservoirs are currently at 53.14 per cent of their storage capacity. Across Gujarat, a total of 42,158 people have been shifted to safer locations so far as part of precautionary evacuation measures.