Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the BJP cadre in Assam to use the strength from public goodwill but cautioned against complacency and infighting ahead of the 2026 polls, crediting PM Modi's 'Double-Engine Government' for the party's position.

Sonowal Cautions Against Complacency, Infighting

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal delivered the keynote address at the BJP Assam Pradesh State Executive Meeting where he called upon the party cadre to capitalise on the position of strength from people's goodwill and support for the Double Engine Sarkar but cautioned against complacency or infighting as the party heads into 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Delivering the address at the meeting in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Saturday, senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal said the party's confidence stems from governance outcomes delivered since 2016 under the Double-Engine Government guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Regarding the 2026 Assembly elections, we head in from a position of strength, thanks to more than a decade of Modi ji-led governance. But we must not become over-enthusiastic. Everyone has to remain restrained and disciplined. The people are with us, but it is important that there is no infighting within our own party," Sonowal said.

Central Leadership Focuses on Organisational Consolidation

The meeting assumed political significance as the two-day meet was inaugurated by BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, attending his first after assuming charge, and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, underscoring the central leadership's focus on organisational consolidation ahead of the elections.

BJP Contrasts Governance with Past Congress Rule

Sonowal said the BJP's political journey in Assam marked a clear departure from decades of neglect and instability under Congress governments. "For nearly 60 years, Assam and the Northeast were denied peace, development and dignity. We were denied our dues, both emotional as well as material growth, relegating us to a mere afterthought. We never moved from the state of peripheral until PM Modi ji committed and worked to bring us into the mainstream of the national narrative. PM Modi ji not only brought development and growth in the region, but also bridged the emotional hiatus that was perpetuated by decades of misrule by the Congress government," Sonowal said.

He alleged that policy paralysis, divisive laws and security failures created an atmosphere of unrest. "If Assam's situation continued as it was under Congress, such a large organisational meeting could not have been held in Guwahati. PM Modi ji unrelenting and unflinching effort to find a mutually agreeable solution brought sustained peace in the region," Sonowal said, referring to the period of serial blasts and instability in the state.

"Peace and stability returned only after the BJP formed the government in Assam in 2016, through dialogue, decisive action and multiple peace accords," he said.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal credited Prime Minister Modi's sustained engagement with Assam for bridging emotional and developmental gaps between the Northeast and the rest of the country. "The Prime Minister's frequent visits and the regular presence of Union ministers in the region had replaced what he described as a 'Lutyens Delhi-centric elite' approach with governance that is close to the people, a perfect example of 'maximum governance with minimum government'," Sonowal said.

Showcasing Administrative and Cultural Achievements

Sonowal also highlighted the BJP government's emphasis on clean administration and cultural pride, citing Assam's successful hosting of the South Asian Federation Games, despite being stonewalled by the then Congress-led state government with indecisiveness, as a milestone that restored confidence in the state's administrative capacity. Sonowal contrasted this with corruption scams associated with major sporting events like the Commonwealth Games during Congress regimes.

Referring to the steps taken to preserve Assam's language and cultural identity, Sonowal said that the recognition of Assamese as a classical language and the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika reflected the BJP's commitment to protecting the state's heritage.

A Call for Unity and Discipline

Sonowal reminded party workers of the BJP's guiding principle as the election cycle approaches. "In our party, we must always remember the nation first, the party second and self last," Sonowal said.

The meeting was also attended by state BJP president Dilip Saikia; Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma; Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita; BJP National Vice President and Assam Assembly Election in-charge, Baijayant Jay Panda; co-in-charge, Sunil Sharma; State in-charge, Harish Dwivedi; BJP's National Secretary and Member of Parliament, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa; and state Organisational General Secretary, Rabindra Raju.

Senior leaders of the BJP Assam Pradesh, district presidents, office-bearers of various party morchas, members of the state executive committee, and other party functionaries were also present at the meeting, where party workers were addressed on organisational matters and the party's roadmap for the future. The two-day State Executive Meeting concluded with a call for unity, disciplined communication and sustained grassroots engagement as the BJP prepares for the 2026 Assembly polls. (ANI)