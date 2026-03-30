Delhi's Rouse Avenue court is hearing a plea alleging Sonia Gandhi was on the voter list before her 1983 citizenship. The court has questioned her counsel on this 'fundamental issue' and scheduled the next hearing for rebuttal arguments.

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday heard the arguments by the complainant against Sonia Gandhi, who has alleged that the Congress leader's name was included in the voter's list prior to her becoming a citizen. The court also heard the counsel for Sonia Gandhi.

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Senior advocates cited some judgments. After hearing the arguements, special judge Vishal Gogne granted time to the complainant for rebuttal arguments on April 18.

Court Questions Defense on Citizenship Timeline

The court asked the counsel for Sonia Gandhi, " How will you bypass the issue that Sonia Gandhi became a voter prior to she became citizen of India in 1983?"

Senior advocate RS Cheema, counsel for Sonia Gandhi, submitted that it is phishing and roving inquiry, ACJM concluded it rightly.

Complainant Alleges Forgery

Senior advocate Ajay Burman alongwith Advocate Neeraj, appeared for complainant Vikas Tripathi. It was argued by Senior Advocate Burman that it was not possible to get the name included in the voter list without becoming an Indian Citizen. We are trying to show the court that only by forged document or fraud could it have been done

The Court said, " You are here before the court asking for an FIR. The matter is nearly half a century back. Who is going to be investigated? You are expanding the ambit."

Senior counsel for petitioner Vikas Tripathi submitted that they are in knowledge of this fact. We have now acquired a copy from the Election Commission. We had applied for a copy of the roll, and the attested copies were provided

The court said, " As on date, the only information that you are disclosing is the circumstance of addition and deletion. This is a case of a declaration made by a a foreign citizen. We are able to show that a prima facie false declaration was made, and it needs to be investigated, the complaint counsel said. We are asking for an investigation into forged documents and forgery, the senior advocate submitted.

Court asked the counsel for Sonia Gandhi, "How will you bypass the issue that she was on the electoral roll in 1980 but became a citizen in 1983...This is the fundamental issue."

Senior advocate RS Cheema alongwith Advocate Tarannum Cheema, appeared for Sonia Gandhi. He contended, "Has there been any evidence to show whether she was a citizen before she applied for it...Can nobody be a citizen before filing an application?" Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) was very clear that what you are asking is a roving and phishing inquiry against the officials of election commission, senior advocate said. An important question is whether it is essential that a person gets enrolled as a voter only by an application, Senior advocate Cheema questioned.

Background of the Petition

Counsel for Petitioner (Vikas Tripathi ) sought time to go through the judgments placed on record by Sonia Gandhi The court is hearing the revision petition against the order refusing the order for registration of an FIR.

Vikas Tripathi had moved an application against Sonia Gandhi, which was dismissed by the ACJM of the Rouse Avenue court. He allowed that the name of Sonia Gandhi was included in the electoral roll prior she became Indian Citizen. (ANI)