Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sonia Gandhi pens heartfelt letter to Raebareli, announces decision not to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    With 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states retiring in April, elections for these seats are scheduled for February 27, with the last date for filing nominations being February 15.

    Sonia Gandhi pens heartfelt letter to Raebareli, announces decision not to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday (February 15) announced that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, citing health concerns. On Wednesday, Gandhi filed her nomination papers from Rajasthan for the Rajya Sabha polls.

    In a heartfelt letter, the 77-year-old leader expressed, "Due to health and increasing age, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha elections. After this decision, I will not get the opportunity to serve you directly, but, certainly, my heart and soul will always be with you."

    Explained: What is Electoral Bond Scheme, who has the most funding?

    Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination from Jaipur in the company of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The party is poised to secure one Rajya Sabha seat from the state, marking Sonia Gandhi's debut term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP.

    The Congress veteran, who represented Raebareli in Lok Sabha, will step back from the general elections. Her parliamentary journey began in 1999 when she was elected as an MP after assuming the role of Congress president.

    With 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states retiring in April, elections for these seats are scheduled for February 27, with the last date for filing nominations being February 15.

    The Congress holds a favorable position to secure one of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, soon to be vacated after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh completes his six-year tenure in April.

    SC Constitution Bench holds 'electoral bond scheme' unconstitutional

    This move marks Sonia Gandhi's entry into the Rajya Sabha, becoming the second member of the Gandhi family to do so after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who served in the Upper House from August 1964 to February 1967.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CAG slams Kerala govt, says borrowing through KIIFB has increased state's liability anr

    CAG slams Kerala govt, says borrowing through KIIFB has increased state's liability

    Explained What is Electoral Bond Scheme, who has the most funding? AJR

    Explained: What is Electoral Bond Scheme, who has the most funding?

    Ashwini Vaishnaw shares scenic rail journey over India's largest salt lake netizens react WATCH gcw

    Ashwini Vaishnaw shares 'scenic rail journey' over India's largest salt lake; netizens react (WATCH)

    'For survival of Supplyco outlets...' Kerala Food Minister GR Anil justifies price hike on essential items anr

    'For survival of Supplyco outlets...' Kerala Food Minister justifies price hike on essential items

    Reinforces power of votes over notes Congress on SC verdict striking down the electoral bonds scheme

    'Reinforces power of votes over notes...' Congress on SC verdict striking down the electoral bonds scheme

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 15 SFI activists arrested for waving black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: 15 SFI activists arrested for waving black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thrissur

    cricket Rahul Dravid to continue as India's Head Coach until T20 World Cup, confirms Jay Shah osf

    Rahul Dravid to continue as India's Head Coach until T20 World Cup, confirms Jay Shah

    Naruto to One Piece-7 popular anime series to watch in India and where RBA

    Naruto to One Piece-7 popular anime series to watch in India and where

    CAG slams Kerala govt, says borrowing through KIIFB has increased state's liability anr

    CAG slams Kerala govt, says borrowing through KIIFB has increased state's liability

    Groundbreaking discovery: Israeli archeologists uncover 1,800-year-old Roman military base snt

    Groundbreaking discovery: Israeli archeologists uncover 1,800-year-old Roman military base

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon