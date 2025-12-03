Sonia Gandhi has termed the Centre's new definition for the Aravalli hills, which allows mining on hills below 100m elevation, a 'death warrant'. She accused the government of having a disregard for the environment and demanded a policy rollback.

Sonia Gandhi Slams New Aravalli Definition

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack against the Centre over the change in the definition of the Aravalli hills range, calling it a "death warrant" for the hills. The Supreme Court on November 20 accepted the Centre's definition of the Aravalli hills, which reportedly states that "any hills in the range with an elevation of less than 100 metres are not subject to the strictures against mining."

Congress shared an excerpt from Gandhi's article in a national daily, which said, "The Aravalli range, which runs from Gujarat through Rajasthan and till Haryana, has long played a significant role in Indian geography and history. The Modi Government has now nearly signed a death warrant for these hills, already denuded by illegal mining. It has declared that any hills in the range with an elevation of less than 100 metres are not subject to the strictures against mining." "It is an open invitation for illegal miners and mafias to finish off 90 per cent of the range which falls below the height limit set by the Government. There is a deep-seated and continuing disregard for the environment in government policymaking," the X post said.

Further, she also flagged deforestation and eviction of local communities from the forests as a "breach of the spirit of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972."

Calls for Rollback of Environmental Laws

The Congress leader demanded change at a policy level, asking the Centre to roll back the amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, as well as the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022.

Supreme Court Upholds Centre's Definition with Riders

Earlier on November 20, the Supreme Court bench headed by former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai pronounced an order accepting the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The apex court also accepted the recommendations for sustainable mining in the Aravalli Hills and the steps to be taken for preventing illegal mining.

The three-judge bench directed the ministry to prepare a Management Plant for Sustainable Mining (MPSM), to "identify permissible areas for mining, ecologically sensitive, conservation-critical and restoration-priority areas within the Aravali landscape where mining shall be strictly prohibited or permitted only under exceptional and scientifically justified circumstances; incorporate a thorough analysis of cumulative environmental impacts and the ecological carrying 15 capacity of the region; and include detailed post-mining restoration and rehabilitation measures."

As per the order, no new mining leases should be granted till the MPSM is finalised. (ANI)