Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy welcomed the Centre's decision for a discussion on electoral reforms but said it should have happened earlier, blaming the government's 'rigid' stance for stalling the House's business.

Congress Welcomes Debate, Slams 'Rigid' Stance

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Wednesday welcomed the Central government agreeing to hold a discussion on electoral reforms, but said that the discussion could have happened earlier in Parliament's monsoon session, which would have allowed the House to function properly now.

"They want the discussion to happen for 10 hours on the 8th and 9th, on SIR or electoral reforms. We are welcoming it, but it would have been better if they had done the same in the monsoon session. So much business would have happened in the parliament by now," the Congress MP told ANI.

Claiming that the government is being "rigid" on discussion issues, the Congress MP in turn blamed the Centre for not allowing the House to function, saying that the Opposition is ready for a healthy debate. "Why have they been rigid for all these days?... We all want this discussion to be healthy," he said.

Parliament's Discussion Agenda

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, earlier, informed that during the All Party Meeting Chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker, it was decided to hold a discussion in Lok Sabha on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' on December 8 and a discussion on election reforms on December 9.

INDIA Bloc Strategy and Protests

Ahead of the discussion, INDIA bloc floor leaders held a meeting on Wednesday ahead of the third day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, to chalk out the strategy after the Centre accepted to hold a discussion on electoral reforms.

The INDIA bloc party leaders will also protest against the new Labour Codes outside Parliament today. Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "From today, the Parliament will function in the morning, and we are going to protest outside the Parliament against the Labour Codes."

Upcoming Legislative Business

Meanwhile, as the Parliament session enters day 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha, as per the list of business. The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944. (ANI)