Priyanka Gandhi urged Parliament to discuss the country's worsening air quality as Delhi choked under a thick smog. The city's AQI remained in the 'Very Poor' category at 376, prompting Opposition MPs to demand a debate in the Winter Session.

Priyanka Gandhi Demands Parliament Discussion on Pollution

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said that Parliament should also include the deteriorating air quality in several parts of the country in its list of business and hold a discussion on it.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Vadra said, "We should also discuss other things like pollution. We should discuss many other issues which are important."

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

As winter set in, a thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital Delhi on Wednesday morning. The city's air quality remains in the 'Very Poor' category, with an AQI of 376 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog ,with AQI in the area recorded at 356 in the 'very poor' category. Several other key stations, including Alipur (366), Aya Nagar (360), Burari (396), Dhaula Kuan (303), and Dwarka (377), remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.

Opposition Slams Govt, Calls Crisis 'Murder'

Earlier, senior Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on Saturday launched a series of potshots at the government over Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis, calling it "murder" for the residents.

Speaking at a press conference, Dixit said the situation has been deteriorating over the past 6 to 7 years. He cited doctors' warnings and stated that prolonged exposure to such pollution would reduce life expectancy.

Opposition MPs are demanding that a discussion on the poor air quality index should happen in the Winter Session. (ANI)