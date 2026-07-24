CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke expressed relief that Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike. He hailed Wangchuk's 'extraordinary courage and sacrifice,' stating his life is 'far too precious to this country.'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said Sonam Wangchuk's life was "far too precious to this country" after he ended his 26-day hunger strike and hailed his extraordinary courage and sacrifice. He noted that Sonam Wangchuk "put his own life in danger" for "awakening the conscience of an entire nation."

In a post on X, Dipke said, "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country." We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 23, 2026

Dipke further said, "The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns."

Wangchuk Ends Fast in Presence of Union Ministers

Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh at Medanta Hospital.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said that the step has been taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. meanwhile urge you all to stay very vitillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," Wangchuk said.

CJP Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called for nationwide peaceful protests to be held on July 24 (Friday), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. (ANI)