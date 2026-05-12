At the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, PM Modi said the temple symbolizes India's indestructible civilisational spirit and resilience. He said its 1951 restoration proclaimed India's independent consciousness and reclaiming of its ancient glory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Somnath temple stands as a symbol of India's indestructible civilisational spirit, rooted in culture, faith and resilience, while also reflecting the nation's journey of integrating heritage with modern development, scientific progress and national growth.

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PM Modi participated in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, marking 75 years since the consecration of the reconstructed Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister described the event as far more than a ceremonial occasion, calling it a declaration of India's eternal consciousness and civilisational resilience.

Invoking ancient scriptural wisdom, the Prime Minister described how this creation springs from the divine and merges back into it. "Yato jayate palyate yena vishwam, tamisham bhaje liyate yatra vishwam, today we are celebrating the festival of reconstruction of His abode," asserted PM Modi. Recalling his recent participation during Somnath Swabhiman Parv, PM Modi said both commemorations reflect India's continuous civilisational journey. "The pride of Somnath being indestructible even 1000 years after the first destruction, and today, 75 years of the Pran Pratishtha of this modern form, we have got the opportunity to experience the immortal journey of a thousand years," PM Modi said.

Reclaiming Ancient Glory After Independence

Highlighting the significance of the 1951 consecration, PM Modi stated, "If India became independent in 1947, then in 1951, the Pran Pratishtha of Somnath proclaimed the independent consciousness of India." Reflecting on Somnath's 1951 reconstruction, he linked Sardar Patel's unification of 500 princely states with rebuilding the temple, saying it signalled India's reclaiming of its ancient glory after Independence. "When the nation freed itself from foreign shackles, Somnath's restoration simultaneously declared to the world that India was not merely independent, it was already reclaiming its ancient glory," he said, as per the PMO.

PM Modi said it was not just a 75-year retrospective but Somnath's resolve of creation within destruction. "I am seeing here the resolve of creation in destruction, which Somnath has fulfilled," PM Modi said, adding that centuries of attempts could not erase India's civilisational essence.

He said Somnath reflects India's indestructible essence that centuries of attempts could not erase. "I am seeing here that the indestructible form of India, which could not be erased by centuries of vicious attempts, could not be defeated," asserted PM Modi.

An Inspiration For The Next 1000 Years

Emphasising the forward-looking dimension of the celebration, PM Modi stated that the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav transcends mere commemoration. "This is not just a celebration of the past, this is also India's inspiration for the next one thousand years", he said.

Balancing Tradition and Scientific Progress

The Prime Minister also connected the occasion with the anniversary of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, stating that India demonstrated scientific capability and political determination under global pressure. Referring to "Operation Shakti," he underlined the balance between tradition and modern scientific progress.

He highlighted the subsequent tests on May 13 as proof of India's unwavering political resolve. "At that time, the entire world's pressure was on India, but under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the then government demonstrated that for us, the nation comes first; no power in the world can make India bow or bring it under pressure," he added.

He further added, "Because the worship of Shakti along with Shiva has been our tradition." Drawing on Hindu iconography, PM Modi said Ardhanarishwara reflects Shiva-Shakti unity, linking it to Chandrayaan's lunar landing naming and noting Somnath's connection to "Soma," the moon. Linking spirituality with science, PM Modi said Ardhanarishwara represents Shiva-Shakti unity and noted Somnath's connection with the moon. "Today we are seeing this resolve being realised, that our worship of Shiva and Shakti should also become inspiration for the country's scientific progress," PM Modi asserted.

A History of Destruction and Revival

He traced Somnath's history of repeated destruction and revival, noting reconstructions despite invasions by Mahmud of Ghazni and Alauddin Khilji, and said its spiritual and intellectual strength was never understood by its destroyers. Tracing the temple's history, he noted repeated destruction and reconstruction under various rulers and said, "Those who destroyed saw only stone and mortar, but they never understood the intellectual and spiritual power of our civilisation."

Acknowledging The Preservers of Somnath's Legacy

PM Modi also acknowledged contributions of saints, rulers and leaders, including Lakulisha, Ahilyabai Holkar, Sardar Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad and K M Munshi in preserving Somnath's legacy. PM Modi mentioned personalities like Vishaldev, Tripurantak, Veer Hamirji Gohil, Veer Vegdaji Bhil, Ahilyabai Holkar, the Gaekwads of Baroda, Jam Saheb Digvijay Singh, and credited Sardar Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and K M Munshi for Somnath's restoration. He drew inspiration from their legacy for contemporary responsibility.

"Their remembrance inspires us that we not only have to carry forward our cultural heritage but also have to pass on this responsibility into the hands of coming generations," affirmed PM Modi.

The Prime Minister reflected on India's cultural heritage, noting that while many countries restore destroyed heritage, post-Independence India faced internal opposition despite efforts by founding leaders, and credited Sardar Patel's resolve for overcoming it.

Cultural Infrastructure Driving Economic Growth

Stressing unity of development and heritage, he said, "We have to move forward taking development and heritage together," while cautioning against divisive forces. Acknowledging the Temple Trust's role in economic transformation, PM Modi highlighted how Somnath has become a beacon of integrated development, simultaneously a spiritual centre and an economic engine benefiting hundreds of families and thousands of livelihoods.

"This temple draws people from every corner of the world, and their visits generate prosperity across the entire region," he observed. He also cited developments like Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath reconstruction, Mahakal Lok and Char Dham corridor as examples of cultural infrastructure driving growth. "All of this has occurred within 10-12 years, demonstrating that cultural sites are not obstacles to progress, but are indeed centres of India's spiritual-social system, and have also been sources of the country's economic progress and gateways to genuine development," PM Modi added.

Invoking the philosophy of "Sarvam Khalvidam Brahma," he emphasised harmony between nature, spirituality, and development, urging that sacred spaces be developed as models of sustainable growth. "When the world turns toward natural living, we must recognise and share this ancient wisdom. Let us make our sacred places examples of harmonious development for the entire world," urged PM Modi.

Cultural Continuity and National Confidence

Emphasising the role of cultural continuity in national strength, the Prime Minister asserted that when new generations reconnect with their history, faith, and values, the nation's inner strength deepens immeasurably. "The self-confidence with which India advances today owes immensely to this cultural continuity," noted PM Modi.

PM Modi underlined that India's cultural continuity strengthens national confidence and that future progress must remain rooted in tradition. "Today, that journey stands before us in even more expansive form. We must carry it to greater heights while remaining rooted in our traditions; this is the mandate of our times," asserted PM Modi.

The Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav is part of a series of events under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv being held in Varanasi. Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which was celebrated earlier this year, commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

The sacred Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage. (ANI)