Disciplinary action has been recommended against Solan SDM Poonam Bansal over alleged financial irregularities and conflict of interest in land deals, with police finding a prima facie case of misuse of official position and possible benami transactions.

Disciplinary and vigilance action has been recommended against Solan SDM Poonam Bansal, following findings of alleged financial irregularities and conflict of interest in land transactions.

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Financial Irregularities and Benami Transaction Alleged

According to an official communication issued from the Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters to the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, the matter was examined in detail based on documentary evidence, bank records, and field verification reports. The findings point to a prima facie misuse of official position, financial linkages, and possible involvement in benami transactions.

The communication highlights that a sum of Rs 40.50 lakh was allegedly transferred by Bansal's husband to a third-party account just before the execution of a land sale deed, with the property ultimately purchased in the name of others, indicating a suspected benami arrangement. "It is intimated that a sum of 40.50 lakh was transferred by Sh. Sunil Kumar Bansal (husband of Smt. Poonam Bansal, SDM Solan) to the account of Smt. Arti Nirmohi immediately preceding the execution of a land sale deed. The property, however, was purchased in the name of third parties, thereby indicating a possible benami arrangement," the communication read.

Prima Facie Misconduct and Call for Action

The communication also raises concerns over land transactions conducted during the pendency of revenue proceedings before the SDM, pointing to a potential conflict of interest and abuse of official position.

"It is further intimated that the material presently available establishes a strong prima facie case of misconduct, conflict of interest, violation of binding government instructions, and possible abuse of official position, which, if left unaddressed, may seriously undermine the integrity of public administration," it read.

Authorities have been urged to consider action under the CCS (Conduct) Rules and other applicable laws. (ANI)