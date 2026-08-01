A software engineer received over 20 job offers from companies like Tesla, Amazon and Adobe. His LinkedIn post about the journey has gone viral.

A software engineer has gone viral after revealing that he received over 20 job offers from some of the world's leading product-based companies, including international opportunities, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

The engineer, identified as Agrawal, shared his achievement on LinkedIn, detailing the effort behind the milestone. According to his post, he secured an international offer along with offers from companies including Adobe, Tesla, Salesforce, Amazon, JioHotstar, eBay, CRED, Twilio, Arcesium, Autodesk, New Relic, Tookitaki, Concentric AI, Deep Sync, Albertsons Companies, Proximity Works, Safe Security, and Flexton Inc.

Journey Behind the Achievement

While celebrating the achievement, Agrawal made it clear that his post was not meant to showcase company logos but to highlight the hard work that went into reaching this point. "This post is not about the company logos. It's about the journey behind them," he wrote.

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He reflected on the countless late nights, weekends dedicated to learning, failed interviews, debugging sessions, moments of self-doubt, and the discipline required to keep pushing forward even when no one was watching.

Gratitude and Encouragement

Looking back on his professional journey, Agrawal said that every step, from his first job to where he is today, helped shape him into a better engineer and a better person. He also expressed gratitude to his family, managers, colleagues, recruiters, and interviewers.

He concluded the post with words of encouragement for job seekers, urging them not to compare their "Chapter 1" with someone else's "Chapter 20." He encouraged aspiring professionals to continue learning, building, applying, and believing in themselves, adding that "Hard work always pays off" and calling the achievement "just the beginning."