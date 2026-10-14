Three rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs—Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh, and Vinod Chaturvedi—joined the BJP in Amethi. Smriti Irani welcomed them, expressed confidence in winning the 2027 UP polls, and criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

BJP National General Secretary Smriti Irani on Wednesday welcomed three rebel Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs into the BJP in Amethi, saying their induction had created an atmosphere of celebration in Gauriganj and asserted that the party would win the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh and Vinod Chaturvedi joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Irani said the three leaders had joined the BJP to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The BJP will undoubtedly secure victory in the state once again in the upcoming assembly elections. The public assures us of this, and it is also the resolve of our party workers," she said.

Irani Attacks Rahul Gandhi

Irani also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the Election Commission, questioning his electoral record and accusing him of seeking the support of several political parties to attack the poll body.

"The people of Amethi know that Rahul Gandhi is incapable of contesting an election on his own strength; someone who cannot fight an election from his own constituency independently is now seeking the support and backing of 14 political parties in the national capital to launch an assault on India's democracy and tarnish the image of the Election Commission," she said.

She further referred to Gandhi's alleged remarks in 2025, claiming that he had said his fight was no longer against the BJP but against India.

"This is the same Rahul Gandhi who, in 2025, pledged before the public that his fight was no longer against the BJP, but against Hindustan itself—and that India's greatest strength is its democracy," Irani said.

She added that Gandhi's criticism of the Election Commission should not come as a surprise, alleging that he had previously taken positions on other constitutional institutions, including the Supreme Court and Parliament.

"This is not the first constitutional institution that Rahul Gandhi has attacked. In the past, he has taken stances in the Supreme Court and the Parliament that have left the ordinary Indian feeling ashamed," she added.

UP BJP Chief Welcomes Rebel MLAs

This comes as three rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs, Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh, and Vinod Chaturvedi. joined the BJP in Amethi on Wednesday in the presence of BJP Uttar Pradesh President Pankaj Chaudhary, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

During the ceremony, BJP UP President Pankaj Chaudhary, while welcoming the rebel leaders, mentioned that Rakesh Pratap Singh is a three-time MLA, while Abhay Singh is an MLA of Gosaiganj, and Vinod Chaturvedi is an MLA from Kalpi in Jalaun, who, as per Chaudhary, possesses grassroots political experience and organisational skills.

"Today, not one, not two, but three MLAs are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party family. This is a matter of great joy for all of us in the Bharatiya Janata Party. And all these people are joining our organisation with massive public support. Gauri Ganj's own son, Shri Rakesh Pratap Singh ji, who has been an MLA here three times and is a strong leader, is also joining us today. Gosaiganj MLA Shri Abhay Singh ji is joining us. This is enough to show that Shri Vinod Chaturvedi ji from Kalpi in Jalaun also has grassroots political experience and organisational skills. Today, I welcome him too," said Chaudhary.

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