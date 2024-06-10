Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur: A look at ministers who have been dropped from Modi 3.0

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar, who were all part of the Modi 2.0 Cabinet, were again sworn in as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. We take a look at ministers from Modi's previous Council of Ministers who were cut in the Modi 3.0 list.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 3.0 cabinet ministers took oath on Sunday, some key BJP leaders and former union ministers are dropped. Union ministers including Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Narayan Rane and Rajeev Chandrashekar are the few BJP leaders dropped from the Modi 2.0 cabinet.

Take a look at the list of ministers who were dropped in 2024:

Smriti Irani

Anurag Thakur

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Ajay Mishra Teni

General VK Singh

Narayan Rane

Ajay Bhatt

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Meenakshi Lekhi

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

RK Singh

Arjun Munda

Nisith Pramanik

Subash Sarkar

John Barla

Bharti Pawar

Kapil Patil

Bhagwat Karad

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not secure a majority this time and is forming the government with the support of its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. Consequently, some NDA allies will also get cabinet positions, leading to the exclusion of some key BJP leaders such as Smriti Irani and Rajeev Chandrashekar.

The Modi 3.0 cabinet has expanded to 72 members, including 30 Cabinet Ministers and 5 Ministers of State (independent charge). The majority of the berths are allocated to the BJP, with the remaining going to allied parties.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandviya, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, are among those who were the ministers in the previous term of Narendra Modi government and also inducted in Modi 3.0 government.

Latest Videos