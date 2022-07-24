AAP MP Sanjay Singh shares 'manipulated' video of PM; BJP fact-checks him

On closer examination, it is evident that the video has been manipulated to project as if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ignoring President Ramnath Kovind when the two leaders had exchanged greetings a few seconds before the manipulated video began.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh for sharing a manipulated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: 'What did PM Modi want to prove,' asks AAP after raising allegations against Delhi Police

The fake video posted on Twitter by Sanjay Singh showed the Prime Minister insulting President Ram Nath Kovind by looking away as the latter greets him during his farewell ceremony. He also shared a message along with the video, which, when translated, read: "Such an insult, very sorry, sir. This is how these people are. They will not even look at you now that your term is over."

On closer examination, however, it is evident that the video has been manipulated to project as if Prime Minister Modi was ignoring President Kovind when the two leaders had exchanged greetings a few seconds before the manipulated video began.

Slamming the AAP MP for stooping too low, the BJP called out the fake tweet and said that the AAP had resorted to lies to defame Prime Minister Modi.

"What is the intent behind sharing such edited video? It is evident that the idea is to defame the Prime Minister," BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said. BJP's Amit Malviya fact-checked the video by posting the same video of a longer duration.

Sanjay Singh was at the receiving end of brickbats on social media as well. While some users fact-checked the AAP MP by sharing the original footage, others tagged Twitter to point out that fake news was being circulated by the lawmaker using a verified account.

Twitter acts on YSR Tweet

The video was also shared by Y Satish Reddy, the social media convenor of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Chairman of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation.

The platform marked the video as manipulated and said that the video had been presented out of context.

Also Read: After NEET dress code row, REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupatted, their sleeves are cut