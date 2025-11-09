BJP's Smriti Irani celebrated 'record votes' for the NDA in Bihar's first election phase, urging a higher turnout for the second. Meanwhile, Congress's Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the EC of attempting to 'steal votes'.

BJP leader Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) received "record votes" in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections and urged people to come out in even greater numbers in the upcoming second phase of polling, scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said, "The NDA is receiving record votes, there was record turnout in the first phase, and I appeal to the people of Bihar to come out and vote in record numbers in the second phase as well."

Referring to recent remarks from opposition parties questioning the fairness of the polls, Irani said, "The people of Bihar have given a befitting response to the way the opposition has criticised the Election Commission."

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP, EC of 'Stealing Votes'

Earlier today, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "stealing votes" while urging the youth of Bihar to remain "vigilant" during polling.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "I'm not giving up. I'm saying it clearly that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are stealing votes. Their full efforts are underway. I'm telling the youth of Bihar, I'm telling the Gen Z of Bihar, it's your responsibility to be vigilant at the polling booth and not let this happen. They're trying to steal your future, that's why they're stealing votes."

Elections for 122 assembly seats are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.