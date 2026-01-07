Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa demands a case over anti-PM slogans at JNU. The university has filed a police complaint regarding the incident, which occurred during a JNUSU event. Police are currently reviewing the complaint for legal action.

'Tughlaq mindset': Sirsa demands action

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in response to the sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, told the media on Wednesday that a case should be registered in this matter. Calling the sloganeering a result of the 'Tughlaq' mindset, Sirsa said that action should be taken against those people who raised slogans against the "ones in constitutional posts". Speaking to the media, he said," A case should be registered in this matter. This 'Tughlaq' mindset cannot remain in this country. Action should be taken against those who raised slogans against the ones in constitutional posts."

Police complaint filed over JNU sloganeering

Earlier, Delhi Police on Wednesday said that a complaint has been received from the Chief Security Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at Police Station Vasant Kunj North regarding an incident of sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the university campus. Police officials said the complaint is currently under review to determine the appropriate course of legal action. "A complaint from the Chief Security Officer, JNU, was received at PS Vasant Kunj North in connection with sloganeering against the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on the JNU campus. The same is being examined for necessary action," Delhi Police said.

Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had requested the police to register an FIR against students who allegedly raised "objectionable, provocative and inflammatory slogans" outside Sabarmati Hostel on Monday night.

Details of the incident

According to an official letter from the university's security department, the incident occurred during a program organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the violence at JNU on January 5, 2020. The program, titled "A Night of Resistance with Guerilla Dhaba," saw around 30-35 students gather outside the hostel. "I have been directed to inform you that on 5th Jan 2026, at approximately 22:00 hours, a programme was organised outside Sabarmati Hostel, Jawaharlal Nehru University, by students associated with the JNUSU, ostensibly to observe the sixth anniversary of the violence that occurred in JNU on 5 January 2020, under the title "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba," the letter read.

"However, the nature of the gathering changed significantly after the Supreme Court's verdict, with some students raising highly objectionable and inflammatory slogans. The slogans, which were clearly audible and repeated, were deemed to be a direct contempt of the Supreme Court and a violation of the JNU Code of Conduct," it said.

The university's Chief Security Officer has requested the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj (North) police station to lodge an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case alleging a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. (ANI)