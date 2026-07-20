The father of a 23-year-old Indian sailor killed in a ship strike near the Strait of Hormuz has appealed to PM Modi for justice. He urged the PM to press the US for accountability, alleging no investigation or action has been taken.

More than a month after his only son was killed in a strike on a merchant vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, Rajesh Sharma on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure accountability and raise the matter firmly with the United States, alleging that there has been no investigation or action into the incident.

Family Seeks Justice, Engages State Government

Speaking to ANI after meeting Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla, the father of 23-year-old Merchant Navy cadet Aditya Sharma, said the family was seeking justice rather than compensation and questioned why no inquiry report had been made public despite the deaths of three Indian seafarers. "Our son was on an unarmed civilian commercial ship. He had nothing to do with the conflict in the region. Yet a missile struck the vessel, killing him and two other Indian crew members. More than a month has passed, but there has been no inquiry report, no accountability and no action. It feels as though the case has been quietly closed," Sharma told ANI.

He said the family requested Chief Minister Sukhu to take up the matter with the Centre during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. "The Chief Minister assured us that he would write to the Central Government seeking details of the action taken and would also pursue justice for the deceased sailors. He also informed us that the issue would be raised during the Monsoon Session," Sharma said.

Demand for International Accountability

Calling for accountability at the international level, Sharma urged the Prime Minister to press the United States for answers. "Our demand is simple. Responsibility must be fixed for the killing of our son in international waters. The Government of India should raise this issue strongly with the United States and ensure that those responsible are held accountable," he said.

Sharma said Merchant Navy unions had also written to the Prime Minister requesting a meeting with the bereaved families, but claimed no response had been received so far.

'He Was Our Only Child'

He recalled that his son, who had joined the Merchant Navy in November 2025, was expected to return home for the first time this July after completing part of his training. "He was our only child. We spoke almost every day. The day before the attack, he had spoken to his mother, and a day earlier, he had spoken to me at length. On the day of the strike, we waited for his message, but none came. That night, we were informed that the ship had been attacked and three crew members were missing. By midnight, we learnt that our son had died," he said.

Asked whether the family had received any assistance, Sharma said support had come only from the Merchant Navy welfare association. "No assistance has come from the Central Government. We are not concerned about money. We had only one son. Compensation cannot replace him. What we want is justice," he said.

Details of the Hormuz Strike

Earlier in the day, Rajesh Sharma and his wife, Sushma Sharma, met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who expressed condolences and assured the family that the Himachal Pradesh government stood firmly with them. The Chief Minister said he would take up the matter with the Central Government to ensure justice for the deceased sailor.

Aditya Sharma, a resident of Hamirpur district, had joined the Merchant Navy as a deck cadet in November 2025 after completing his nautical studies. He was among 24 Indian crew members aboard the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello when it was struck near the Strait of Hormuz in June. While 21 Indian crew members were rescued, Aditya and two other Indian sailors lost their lives. The vessel's manager, UAE-based IOS Marine, has called for an independent international investigation into the incident, maintaining that no warning communication had been successfully established with the ship before the strike. (ANI)