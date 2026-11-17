Six people died and 20 were injured after a bus fell into a ravine in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. Separately, another vehicle accident in Rudraprayag resulted in fatalities, with rescue teams actively responding to both incidents.

Uttarakhand: Bus Accident and Gorge Incident Lead to Multiple Fatalities

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): Six people were killed and around 20 others injured after a bus fell into a ravine about 100 metres below a bridge near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday morning. Rescue operations are underway. According to the police, around 30-35 people were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred. Following the incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) posts at Byasi and Dhalwala rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Around 20 injured passengers have been rescued so far and are being shifted to hospitals in ambulances. Six people have lost their lives in the accident. Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shweta Choubey have also left for the accident site. The rescue operation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, 4 people were killed and others injured after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Banswada-Mohankhal motor road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district late Monday night. According to the police, the Bolero vehicle was travelling from the Pokhari area towards Ransi when the driver lost control near Bhatwari-Kandara, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. Police received information about the accident through Dial 112 at around 10 pm on Monday. The vehicle was reportedly carrying around nine to ten passengers. Following the information, teams from Agastyamuni police station, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and 108 ambulance services rushed to the spot. A rescue and relief operation was launched under the leadership of the Circle Officer (CO), Rudraprayag. During the overnight operation, all the people trapped in the gorge were brought out. Six people died on the spot, while others sustained injuries. (ANI)