Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared an interesting personal anecdote about his girlfriend, his parents' love story and an unexpected dining experience at a restaurant in Cambridge during the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 16.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared an interesting personal anecdote about his girlfriend, his parents' love story and an unexpected dining experience at a restaurant in Cambridge during the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 16.

Speaking at the event, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha revealed that he once took his girlfriend to Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge, England, the place where his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, first met. However, while the restaurant held a special place in his family's history, the food failed to impress him.

Rahul said he had heard several stories about his parents' first meeting and wanted to visit the restaurant himself. He took his girlfriend there without initially explaining the significance of the place.

"Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'You know, let's go to Varsity Restaurant.' She had no idea about what this was. I said, 'Let's go to Varsity Restaurant.' So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," he recalled.

Describing the restaurant, Rahul remembered its yellow-coloured entrance and an interaction with a staff member. When he mentioned that his parents had met there, the man immediately recognised whom he was referring to.

"I said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant.' And he just looked at me and he said, 'Oh, them. I know them.' And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He says, 'Oh, those two. I know exactly who you're talking about,'" Rahul said.

The conversation took an amusing turn when Rahul asked for a food recommendation. The staff member suggested chicken chasseur, and Rahul and his girlfriend ordered two portions. However, the dish turned out to be disappointing.

"And listen, if you want to fall in love, go to Varsity Restaurant. Never eat the chicken chasseur in Varsity Restaurant. Okay?" he joked.

"Because they seem to remember that the food was fantastic. They seem to remember it was brilliant. The food's horrible. Okay?" he added, drawing laughter.

After the event, when reporters asked Rahul where his girlfriend was, he responded, "She is a friend of mine".

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Pens Emotional Tribute to Mother Sonia at Memoir Launch

Rahul Gandhi recalls parents' love and affection

Beyond the humorous restaurant story, Rahul shared touching memories of his parents' relationship. Recalling their affection during family meals, he said, "I've never seen this in another house. Every meal there would be Papa and on Papa's lap there would be Mama."

He also remembered witnessing his parents argue only once, during a telephone conversation involving Rajiv Gandhi and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

"That was the only time we ever saw them fight," Rahul said.

Emotional tribute to Sonia Gandhi

Rahul became emotional while describing how his mother's personality changed after Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. He recalled, "The fun-loving mother, the smiling mother disappeared. New mother came. Why? Because literally the flame of her life had gone out."

He said people, particularly those living in villages, helped Sonia reconnect with society and find a sense of belonging.

"They suddenly turn around and tell her that you belong to us," he recalled.

Rahul also praised his mother's courage during her battle with cancer and other health challenges.

"Not once, not once in my life have I seen her scared. Not once have I seen her back down," he said.

Concluding his tribute, Rahul told his mother, "Mummy, Papa loved you. But I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you."

His remarks offered a rare glimpse into the Gandhi family's personal memories, bringing together humour, romance, grief and affection at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir.

Also Read: KC Venugopal Hails Sonia Gandhis Memoir As Raw Truth Of Her Life