Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Akvan is gaining strength over the Bay of Bengal, raising concerns along India's eastern coast. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are on alert as the weather system advances, bringing the threat of heavy rain and strong winds

Cyclone Akvan has intensified over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an alert for coastal regions.

According to the weather department's November 17 bulletin, the system is expected to move northwestwards and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm. It is then likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19.

The cyclone is expected to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast as it continues its northwesterly movement. Its development has raised concerns about strong winds, rough sea conditions and heavy rainfall across several coastal districts.

Andhra Pradesh Coast Faces Possible Cyclone Landfall

The IMD has forecast that Cyclone Akvan could cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20.

At the time of landfall, the system is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 145 kmph.

The approaching storm has prompted weather authorities to closely monitor the situation and issue warnings for vulnerable coastal areas. Residents in potentially affected regions are advised to follow official weather bulletins and instructions issued by local administrations.

Heavy Rainfall Warning For Odisha And Other States

The impact of Cyclone Akvan is expected to extend beyond Andhra Pradesh. Coastal Odisha is also likely to experience heavy rainfall as the system moves closer to the eastern coastline.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to witness spells of heavy rainfall on November 17-19. Coastal Andhra Pradesh could receive extremely heavy rainfall from November 19, while southern Odisha may experience very heavy downpours on November 19 and 20.

Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana and Jharkhand are also likely to experience rainfall during the coming days. The IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into affected sea areas and advised those already at sea to return to the coast. Residents in coastal regions should remain alert as the cyclone continues to intensify.