Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges a Special Investigation Team report proves state Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has a "direct link with Pakistan." He said the cabinet was shocked and will formally discuss the report before making it public.

SIT Report Alleges Gaurav Gogoi's 'Direct Link with Pakistan'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed details from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, which he said allegedly proves state Congress President Gaurav Gogoi's "direct link with Pakistan."

Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the SIT report pertained to a case registered against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, along with Elizabeth Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi, and allegedly demonstrated their connections with Pakistan.

"The SIT has given the proof that three persons have a direct link with Pakistan - Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Elizabeth Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi. After seeing the presentation, our cabinet ministers were shocked," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Cabinet to Discuss Report, Make it Public

CM Sarma further informed that the matter would be taken up formally by the state cabinet in its next meeting. He said the Home Department has been directed to place the issue for discussion at the cabinet meeting scheduled for February 7, following which the SIT report would be made public to the extent possible.

"The state cabinet has directed the Home Department to bring this matter for formal discussion at the cabinet meeting on February 7th, and the cabinet has authorised the Chief Minister to make the SIT report public to the extent possible through a press conference at 10:30 AM on February 8th. The Home and Political Department will present a cabinet memorandum on February 7th," he said.

CM Criticises Gogoi, Alleges Foreign Citizenship

Speaking further, Sarma criticised Gaurav Gogoi for not attending the Republic Day celebrations, alleging that Gogoi holds foreign citizenship and described him as a sympathiser of Pakistan. The Chief Minister also claimed that three out of four members of the Gogoi family are "foreigners".

"How can he come? He has a family of four, and out of that, three of them are foreigners. When he hoists a flag at his residence, who will support him? As far as my memory goes, he doesn't attend any function related to India's pride because, partially, he is a UK citizen for all practical purposes, and he sympathises with Pakistan. So that is his character, and that is his identity," he said.

Sarma on Polarisation in Assam

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns regarding polarisation in Assam, asserting that the political divide was not between religious communities but between Assamese people and illegal immigrants.

"Assam is a polarised society. The next 30 years, we have to practice the politics of polarisation if we want to live. If you want to surrender, then surrender. But as an Assamese, I don't want to surrender," he said.

Clarifying further, Sarma added that the government's stance was not against Assamese Muslims. "The polarisation is not between Hindus and Muslims. The polarisation between Assamese and Bangladeshi. That is the difference. We don't fight with Assamese Muslims. We only fight with Bangladeshi Muslims...," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)