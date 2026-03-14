The Jammu and Kashmir Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate an attempted firing incident on former CM Farooq Abdullah. The accused, Kamal Singh, was apprehended after the attempt was foiled by police personnel.

SIT Formed to Probe Firing Attempt

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the attempted firing incident involving former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Farooq Abdullah.

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Team Composition and Mandate

According to an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, the SIT has been constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JSK) Range. The SIT comprises Sanjay Sharma, SSP; Irshad Hussain Rather, SP Headquarters Jammu; Arvind Kumar Sambyal, Deputy SP; Inspector Saroop Singh; Inspector Paramjeet Singh; Inspector Sanjeev Chib, SHO of Gangyal Police Station; and Inspector Shariq Majeed. The team has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and complete the probe within the statutory timeframe. The order constituting the SIT was issued by Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred on March 11 when Farooq Abdullah was attending a marriage ceremony at a banquet hall in Jammu. At around 10:10 pm, while the protectee was leaving the venue, an individual allegedly flashed a revolver and attempted to open fire from close range. The attempt was foiled due to the prompt action of police personnel deployed with him.

Accused Apprehended and Remanded

Following the incident, a case (FIR No. 29/2026) was registered at Gangyal Police Station under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act, 1959. The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to shoot Farooq Abdullah with a loaded pistol at a wedding ceremony held at Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area. The accused was remanded to police custody for five days on Thursday, and the court also directed that a medical examination of the individual be carried out within the next 24 hours. (ANI)