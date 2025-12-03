SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav slammed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a 'gimmick to stay in power', warning of 'Nepal-like consequences'. Fellow MP Awadhesh Prasad called for discussions, while Minister Kiren Rijiju agreed to a debate.

SP MP Calls SIR a 'Gimmick'

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav in Mainpuri asserted that there is no need for conducting SIR in the country and labelled the ongoing process as "gimmicks to stay in power." The Samajwadi MP further declared that if someone comes to power through acts of gimmicks, then Nepal and Bangladesh-like consequences will be reflected in the country. "There was no need for the SIR at all... Did the SIR happen before 2014?.. These are all gimmicks to stay in power. I had also said in the all-party meeting that if someone comes into power in a normal manner through votes, no one opposes it, but if someone comes into power through gimmicks, people have seen the consequences in Nepal and Bangladesh..." said Yadav.

Urgent Discussion Needed to Safeguard Democracy

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad emphasised the urgency of addressing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, stating that thorough discussions and constructive suggestions from the opposition are crucial to safeguarding India's democracy. He added that such efforts will protect the right to vote, a fundamental principle enshrined by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Speaking to ANI, MP Awadhesh Prasad said, "The issue of SIR is burning; through discussion on it and suggestions from the opposition, this country's democracy will be saved, and what Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar gave people the right to vote will be safeguarded."

Government Open to Constructive Discussion

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he is looking forward to "a very constructive and engaging discussion" on election reforms after an agreement between the government and opposition to resolve the impasse over demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said SIR is an administrative matter of the Election Commission and that there was a need to broaden the scope of debate. "Election Commission reform is a larger issue which is conducted by the Govt and discussed in the Parliament. Parliament makes laws. So, for bigger reforms in the Election Commission and Election process, Parliament takes up all the matters. SIR is an administrative matter which was decided by the Election Commission of India. That is why, I had stated that if at all we have to discuss about the Election Commission and its role, then we have to widen the scope, you can't just pick up a matter which is administrative in nature, conducted by the Election Commission of India without any direction or consultation from the Government," he said.

"Since the matter has been settled by coming into an agreement for discussion and the time and the date have been finalised, I look forward to a very constructive and engaging discussion," he added. (ANI)