Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says he hasn't been called to Delhi by the party high command, as Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is set to meet them. State minister Satish Jarkiholi has fuelled speculation saying the tussle could take '30 months or 3 years'.

With Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar set to meet with the Congress high command amid the power tussle over the CM's chair in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that "so far he has not received a call" from the party leadership calling him to the national capital.

Siddaramaiah said that he is ready to go to Delhi if the party High Command calls him, but he has not been invited as of yet. "Let him (Shivakumar) go. I will go only if I receive a call. I have not received a call so far," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Speculation over CM post tenure

Meanwhile, state minister Satish Jarkiholi fuelled further speculation over the power tussle, saying that the issue could take "thirty months or three years." "I said it could be thirty months, or it could be three years," Jarkiholi told reporters in Mangaluru.

Shivakumar says Delhi visit for 'private function'

Dy CM Shivakumar, in turn has said that he is going to Delhi for a "private function" and will participate in the December 14 protest in Delhi on vote chori. "I am going to Delhi for a private function, There is a voter theft(vote chori) protest in Delhi on the 14th.I have taken 300 people from each district. I have already told the cabinet, all ministers should take responsibility. Ministers, MLAs, district Congress leaders should take responsibility. People need to be taken from each district. We have also spoken to the Railway Minister. We have made all the arrangements there," he said.

Home Minister claims differences resolved

Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara said he does not wish to comment further on recent political differences, stating that any minor issues have been resolved. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwar said, "I dont want to comment unnecessarily. It's all over now. Whatever little difference was there, if it was there, has been resolved."

Show of support for Shivakumar in Mangaluru

Meanwhile, in Mangaluru, slogans in support of AICC leader DK Shivakumar were raised at the airport on the arrival of AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, reflecting growing political activity in the state ahead of the Assembly session.

Leaders reaffirm unity over breakfast

Following second breakfast meeting with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reaffirmed that the Congress leaders are "united" and will run the Congress government together.

Amid a tussle over the CM post in Karnataka, when asked about DK Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said, "When the High Command says."

Following the meeting, the Karnataka CM reaffirmed that the Congress leaders are "united" and will run the Congress government together.

CM Siddaramaiah had earlier met Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence over a second breakfast meeting between the two. After Idli-Sambar and Upma in their first meeting, DK Shivakumar hosted Siddaramaiah with steaming plates of traditional Nati chicken and Idlis.