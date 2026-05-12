Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on his second term as Assam CM. Sarma is set to be sworn in today in a ceremony attended by PM Modi, along with four newly announced cabinet ministers.

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, as he begins his second stint as the Chief Minister of Assam. Simon Wong, in a social media post, underscored the partnership between Singapore and the northeastern state, anticipating a period of advancement under the re-elected leadership.

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Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong in a post on X said, "Big congratulations to our dear friend #himantabiswa. Your new term as Chief Minister will no doubt propel Assam to greater heights. As your trusted friend, we will stand by Assam as always."

Sarma Prepares for New Term

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya, hoping for "peace, progress and prosperity" for the people of the state ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, the preparations have begun at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma will be held today at 11:40 AM.

New Cabinet and Speaker Named

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.

In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

"Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow, along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro, Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly," said Sarma.

Commitment to a 'Prosperous Assam'

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the state's growth, stating that the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam."

"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam," added Sarma.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states. (ANI)