Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling makes progress, 5 more rescue plans underway

    Alternate measures, such as sideways drilling, are being explored, awaiting the arrival of necessary machinery, anticipated at the collapse site to pave a 17-meter path to reach the trapped workers.

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling makes progress, 5 more rescue plans in works AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 8:34 AM IST

    As the 41 workers continue to remain trapped within the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi for over two weeks, rescue efforts have intensified in a bid to free them from the wreckage. The tunnel collapsed on November 12, compelling rescue teams to explore multiple strategies to extract the stranded individuals.

    In a significant move, rescue teams initiated vertical drilling into the hill above the tunnel on Sunday, making headway of nearly 20 meters. This approach is one of the six strategies under consideration to liberate the trapped workers.

    MDMK leader claims LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran still alive; check details

    The Indian Army has joined forces to manually drill the tunnel after the advanced auger drilling machine experienced a breakdown. The objective is to create a vertical escape passage by boring down to 86 meters, with progress marking a depth of approximately 19.5 meters by Sunday evening. If unimpeded, the vertical drilling is anticipated to conclude by Thursday, as per National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) managing director Mahmood Ahmed.

    Simultaneously, insertion of 700-mm wide pipes and a 200-mm probe reaching the 70-meter mark form part of the ongoing drilling activities to establish an escape route.

    Retired Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the NDMA, said that six rescue strategies are in play. The shift to vertical drilling ensued after encountering setbacks with horizontal drilling from the tunnel's Silkyara-end, obstructed by roughly 60 meters of debris.

    Farmers call for three-day protest in Chandigarh over pending demands

    Alternate measures, such as sideways drilling, are being explored, awaiting the arrival of necessary machinery, anticipated at the collapse site to pave a 17-meter path to reach the trapped workers.

    Efforts to create a 483-meter rescue tunnel through controlled blasting from the Barkot end have commenced, with five blasts penetrating a 10-12 meter area as of Sunday morning. Authorities aim for three blasts daily to expedite the rescue.

    While trapped workers are provided essentials, including light, oxygen, food, and medicine, efforts to alleviate stress caused by the operation's halt due to the auger machine breakdown are ongoing. Disassembling the damaged auger drill remains a priority for its extraction from the tunnel.

    Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 27 November 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues warning

    4 Indian crew members among several missing after cargo ship sinks near Greece; dramatic video goes viral snt

    4 Indian crew members among several missing after cargo ship sinks near Greece; dramatic video goes viral

    CUSAT tragedy: Shocking video of stampede that rocked concert in Kochi university emerges (WATCH) rkn

    CUSAT tragedy: Shocking video of stampede that rocked concert in Kochi university emerges (WATCH)

    MDMK leader claims LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran still alive; check details AJR

    MDMK leader claims LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran still alive; check details

    Political dynamics unveiled: Nikhil-Vijayendra duo echoes Yediyurappa-Kumaraswamy era

    Political dynamics unveiled: Nikhil-Vijayendra duo echoes Yediyurappa-Kumaraswamy era

    Recent Stories

    kerala news live 27 November 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues warning

    Film Fare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Verma and others walked the red carpet [PICTURES] ATG

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Verma and others walked the red carpet [PICTURES]

    Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 7 iconic songs of the music maestro ATG

    Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 7 iconic songs of the music maestro

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: When is Gurpurab? Know rituals, significance, traditional recipes and more RBA

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: When is Gurpurab? Know rituals, significance, traditional recipes and more

    Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages and status to share on Gurpurab RBA

    Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages and status to share on Gurpurab

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon