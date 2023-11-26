Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China

The Union Health Secretary issued directives to states and Union Territories (UTs) to enhance resources like hospital beds, drugs, vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits, reagents, and ensure the efficient operation of oxygen plants and ventilators.

Amid a surge in pneumonia cases reported in China, the central government on Sunday (November 26) urged state governments to swiftly assess and bolster public health and hospital preparedness measures. The government emphasized that while closely monitoring the situation in the neighboring country, there's currently no cause for alarm.

The Union Health Secretary issued directives to states and Union Territories (UTs) to enhance resources like hospital beds, drugs, vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits, reagents, and ensure the efficient operation of oxygen plants and ventilators.

To combat the evolving scenario, all states and UTs have been advised to adopt the 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of Covid-19', facilitating comprehensive monitoring of respiratory pathogens manifested as influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

Furthermore, the Health Ministry stressed the importance of vigilant tracking of ILI/SARI trends, especially among children and adolescents, by the district and state surveillance units operating under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP). The release emphasized the necessity to upload ILI/SARI data onto the IDSP-IHIP portal, primarily from public health institutions including medical college hospitals.

State governments received directives to send nasal and throat swab samples from SARI patients, particularly children and adolescents, to Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) for the testing of respiratory pathogens.

With the implementation of these preventive measures, the Health Ministry anticipates a collective and proactive response to preempt any potential situation, ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens.