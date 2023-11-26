Farmers call for three-day protest in Chandigarh over pending demands

Despite assurances made by the Union government two years ago when they concluded their protest, farmer leaders expressed discontent, asserting that promises remain unfulfilled.

On the third anniversary of the anti-farm laws protest, farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Sunday (November 26) are converging in Chandigarh, rallying behind a three-day demonstration organized by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to press forward their unaddressed demands. As the protest commenced, several farmers from both states are en route to Chandigarh, with tractor trolleys lining the roads, reminiscent of the Singhu-Tikri border gatherings.

Interstate barriers have been sealed by Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana police to deter farmers from entering Chandigarh.

Gathering at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali, the farmers plan to march towards Chandigarh on Monday, armed with a demand charter prepared by over two dozen farmer unions, to be presented to the Governor and Punjab's Chief Minister.

Their demands encompass various critical issues:

Legal assurance for minimum support price (MSP) as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

MSP extension to cover additional crops.

Rescinding cases against farmers, especially regarding paddy burning during the protests.

Provision of a monthly Rs 10,000 pension for farmers aged 60 and above.

Action against Union Minister Ajay Misra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Loan waivers for farmers and agricultural laborers.

Compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives during the protests.

Free electricity and withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Compensation for crop damages caused by floods and pest attacks.

Meanwhile, the Panchkula Police Commissioner issued a warning to farmer unions, citing Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, cautioning against traffic blockades or public road disruptions, which would be regarded as contempt of court. They also highlighted the necessity for separate permission for farmers to march towards Chandigarh.