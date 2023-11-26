MDMK leader claims LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran still alive; check details

The LTTE death, reported on May 18, 2009, during the final stages of the Civil War, remains contentious, with the Sri Lankan military claiming he was killed in a firefight while attempting to escape the conflict zone, later identified through DNA testing.

With over 14 years after the Sri Lankan government declared the death of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko on Sunday (November 26) claimed that the LTTE leader is still alive.

Vaiko marked Prabhakaran's birth anniversary by cutting a cake and asserted, "We believe that LTTE Velupillai Prabhakaran is still alive." He cited the testimony of individuals who were close to Prabhakaran, like Pazha Nedumaran and Kasi Anandan, who echoed this belief.

Farmers call for three-day protest in Chandigarh over pending demands

Earlier this year, Tamil nationalist and politician Pazha Nedumaran had also claimed Prabhakaran's continued existence and well-being, expressing that his plans for Tamil Eelam liberation would be revealed soon.

Kasi Anandan, another Tamil leader, joined in, questioning the Sri Lankan government's secrecy regarding Prabhakaran's death, suggesting that documents should be released if he were truly deceased. This contradictory narrative raises questions about the circumstances surrounding Prabhakaran's reported demise.

The LTTE leader led a militant campaign for a separate Tamil state, Tamil Eelam, fighting against the Sri Lankan government for 26 years. His death, reported on May 18, 2009, during the final stages of the Civil War, remains contentious, with the Sri Lankan military claiming he was killed in a firefight while attempting to escape the conflict zone, later identified through DNA testing.

Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China